Curaleaf to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Results November 19, 2019

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States, today announced that it will report its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019 after market close on November 19, 2019.

Management will host a conference call and audio webcast that evening at 5:00 p.m. EST consisting of prepared remarks followed by a question and answer session related to the Company's operational and financial highlights.

Event: Curaleaf Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call



Date: Tuesday, November 19, 2019



Time: 5:00 p.m. EST



Live Call: +1-877-407-9039 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1-201-689-8470 (International)



Webcast: https://ir.curaleaf.com/ir-calendar

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until December 3, 2019 and can be accessed by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 13695783.

About Curaleaf Holdings

Headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts, Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is the leading vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It is a high-growth cannabis company with a national brand known for quality, trust and reliability. The company is positioned in highly populated, limited license states, and currently operates in 12 states with 49 dispensaries, 14 cultivation sites and 13 processing sites. Curaleaf has the executive expertise and research and development capabilities to provide leading service, selection, and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets, as well as in the CBD category through its Curaleaf Hemp brand.

