Curaleaf's Select Brand Expands Into Florida Medical Market

America's #1 Cannabis Oil Brand is Now Available in 12 States

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States, announced today that it would launch its line of Select brand products into Florida, starting with its Select Elite Live cartridges.

Select, known as America's #1 Cannabis Oil Brand, has been on a path of rapid expansion since Curaleaf acquired it in February 2020. Select products are now available at independent dispensaries across 12 states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Massachusetts, and Maine. The Select brand will continue to expand across the U.S., with its launch into Ohio's medical market later this month.

As a recognized industry leader, Select is committed to maintaining the highest quality control standards and testing transparency and delivering the best experience possible. Select Elite Live is the brand's new enhanced live resin product, which combines high-quality THC oil and live resin high-terpene extract. Curaleaf looks forward to unveiling more of Select's leading product offerings to Florida's medical patients soon, including the brand's best-selling high potency broad spectrum Select Elite cartridges, later this year.

"With Select's expansion into Florida, we are making excellent progress in creating the first nationally recognized cannabis brand in the U.S.," said Joe Bayern, President at Curaleaf. "Beyond that, it allows us to better serve our medical patients with a variety of products that undergo the most stringent and progressive oil testing standards in the industry."

Florida's continued growth in patient registration makes it one of the nation's fastest-growing medical cannabis markets in the country. Currently, there are over 377,000 medical patients enrolled in the Florida program - about 1.7% of the state's population - with approximately 5,000 new patients joining each week.

By way of the Medical Use of Medical Marijuana Act, vertically integrated (seed to sale) operations are required in the state. Therefore, Select products will be sold exclusively at Curaleaf's 28 dispensary locations in Florida. Last month, Curaleaf launched its new Sublingual Tablets – a first-to-market product solely available to Florida patients. These cube-shaped, berry-flavored bites provide a discreet, sugar-free yet fruity alternative form of medication. Sold in 30-piece jars, Curaleaf Sublingual Tablets contain 5mg of high-quality cannabis oil per piece, which allows patients to manage their treatment plan with confidence and ease. To see Curaleaf's dispensary locations in Florida, please visit https://curaleaf.com/locations/#florida .

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading vertically integrated U.S. multi-state cannabis operator with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 88 dispensaries, 22 cultivation sites and over 30 processing sites, and employs over 3,000 people across the United States. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information please visit www.curaleaf.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Dan Foley, VP, Finance and Investor Relations

[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Tracy Brady, VP Corporate Communications

[email protected]

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This media advisory contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or, "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", "or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information concerning the expansion of the Select brand of products into Florida and Ohio. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed September 23, 2019, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this news release.

SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.curaleaf.com

