Curaleaf's Select Brand Expands into Ohio

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States, announced today that it will expand its award-winning line of Select Oil brand products to service the medical patients of Ohio with 11 million residence and currently 131,654 medical cardholders, starting with its best-selling Select Elite cannabis oil cartridges.

Select, America's #1 Cannabis Oil Brand, was acquired by Curaleaf in February 2020 and can be found in 14 states including Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Massachusetts, and Maine. As a recognized industry leader, Select is committed to meeting high quality control standards and testing transparency and delivering a smooth, flavorful experience.

Select products will be available at dispensaries statewide starting with our Select Elite cartridges, the brand's best-selling product, which deliver activated broad-spectrum oil with smooth vapor. The brand looks forward to unveiling more of its leading product offerings in Ohio soon, including its multi-purpose, fast-acting CBD:THC Ratio Drops which are slated to launch on October 19th. Select Ratio Drops come in four varieties - 1:1, 18:1, 4:1 and THC - allowing for a controlled and customized cannabis experience.

"We have grown to become the largest cannabis operator in the U.S. by listening to the needs of our patients and customers and delivering products that fundamentally change lives for the better," says Joe Bayern, President at Curaleaf. "We are excited to extend this commitment to Ohio by offering them Select products, which are known to undergo the most stringent and progressive oil testing in the industry."

Currently, there are 52 licensed medical marijuana dispensaries operating in Ohio. According to the August 2020 patient & caregiver report published by The State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy, there are 131,654 registered patients with the state and 14,775 registered caregivers; making up 131,654 licensed physicians from the state who may recommend medical cannabis for the treatment of one of 21 qualifying medical conditions listed under Ohio law. For more information about Ohio's Medical Marijuana Control Program, visit www.medicalmarijuana.ohio.gov.

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is the leading vertically integrated U.S. multi-state cannabis operator with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 93 dispensaries, 22 cultivation sites and over 30 processing sites, and employs over 3,000 team members across the United States. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information please visit www.curaleaf.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This media advisory contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", " expects" or, "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information concerning the expansion of the Select Brand in Ohio. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed September 23, 2019, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

