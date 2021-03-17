Curaleaf's Select Brand Introduces "Select Fresh" Line in 10 States

Select's Newest High-Quality Cannabis Oil Launch Features Bold Fruit Flavors & New .3 Gram "Go" Cartridge

WAKEFIELD, Mass., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced the latest addition to its suite of products with Select Fresh, which will make history as a THC product initially launched simultaneously across 10 markets. Held to the brand's famously rigorous testing standards, Select Fresh combines high-quality premium distillate oil with bold fruit flavors in the brand's sleek new .3 gram "Go" hardware.

Select, known as America's #1 Cannabis Oil Brand, is currently available in 17 states with varied offerings across each market largely due to contrasting regulations at the local level. Continuing on its path to becoming the first nationally recognized cannabis brand, Select is determined to improve upon consistency across the U.S. by providing patients and customers with consistent access to the products they know and trust. Select Fresh is the first industry-wide product offering to be launched across 10 markets within a four-week window, starting with Arizona, Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, Nevada, and Oklahoma. The premium offering will roll out in California, Colorado, Florida, and Massachusetts by the second week of April.

Select Fresh was created to feature bold fruit flavors in response to consumers who are averse to the unflavored experience of vaped cannabis. The brand's high-potency THC distillate oil is combined with all-natural, botanically-derived terpenes in a sleek .3 gram cartridge, offering a consistently high-quality experience at an attractive price point. The .3 gram "Go" rechargeable hardware combats disposable battery waste while maintaining the sleek, slim nature of a disposable. The smaller cartridge size, as opposed to a .5 gram or 1 gram cartridge, also results in a lower price point for a premium product, which is great for cost-conscious consumers. Like all Select products, the brand proactively tests all products at or above the level required by state regulators.

"Curaleaf is committed to elevating the cannabis experience of each and every kind of patient and consumer, and through the launch of Select Fresh we are able to round out our product portfolio with an option for those who value flavor, portability, and an attractive price point," said Joe Bayern, President of Curaleaf. "The launch of Fresh is one more step in executing our strategy of becoming a leading CPG cannabis company by creating products that meet the needs of our consumers with brands people love."

The 17 states that Select products are currently available in include Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Maryland, New York, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Utah. The Fresh line will sit alongside premium vape offerings including Select Elite, Select Elite Live, and Select Essentials, which was launched earlier this month. To find out more about Select's portfolio of products, or to find a dispensary near you that carries Select products, go to www.selectbetter.com .

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a vertically integrated, high-growth cannabis operator known for quality, expertise and reliability, the company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select and Grassroots, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 101 dispensaries, 23 cultivation sites and over 30 processing sites, and employs over 3,800 team members across the United States. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit www.curaleaf.com .

INVESTOR CONTACT

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Carlos Madrazo, SVP Investor Relations

[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Tracy Brady, VP Corporate Communications

[email protected]

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This media advisory contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or, "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information concerning the expansion of Select products. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed September 25, 2020, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at http://www.sedar.com, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.curaleaf.com

