Curaleaf's Select Elite Live Cartridges Reach $1M Sales in Florida Within 30 Days

National Expansion of Select Brand Continues

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc . (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States, today announced that its line of Select Elite Live cartridges has reached $1 million in sales since launching in the Florida medical market on August 6.

Select Elite Live features high quality, high potency oil with a wide variety of strain-specific flavor and effects. Curaleaf will unveil additional Select product offerings to Florida's medical patients later this year, including the best-selling high potency broad spectrum Select Elite cartridges. As a recognized industry leader, Select is committed to maintaining the highest quality control standards and testing transparency and delivering the best experience possible.

"We are thrilled to have received such a positive response to Elite Live from our Florida patients, and look forward to continuing to provide innovative new products for their cannabis needs," said Joe Bayern, President of Curaleaf. "The immediate success of Elite Live in Florida speaks to the power of the Select brand, and we are confident about our continued growth in the state."

Select, known as America's #1 Cannabis Oil Brand, has been on a path of rapid expansion since it was acquired by Curaleaf in February 2020. Select products are now available in over 950 independent dispensaries across 12 states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Massachusetts and Maine. The Select brand will continue to expand across the U.S. with its launch into Ohio's medical market later this month.

Curaleaf has continued its retail expansion in Florida, recently announcing the opening of its Clearwater and South Tampa locations and plans to open a new Brandon area dispensary later this month.

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading vertically integrated U.S. multi-state cannabis operator with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 90 dispensaries, 22 cultivation sites and over 30 processing sites, and employs over 3,000 team members across the United States. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information please visit www.curaleaf.com .

