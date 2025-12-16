Curalta Foot & Ankle Announces New Investment Led by SharpVue Capital to Accelerate Multi-State Expansion

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Curalta Foot & Ankle (Curalta), one of the nation's fastest-growing networks of foot and ankle care providers, today announced a new round of financing led by SharpVue Capital. The company's existing investors—including NewSpring Capital, BPEA Private Equity, North Haven Capital, and Bluwave Capital—also participated in the fundraise and continue to support Curalta's strategy and long-term vision.

The investment will enable Curalta to further expand its presence across the Northeast, build out additional specialty services, and continue developing the infrastructure needed to provide comprehensive, integrated foot and ankle care at scale.

"As we continue to grow, our mission remains focused on elevating the standard of care for foot and ankle health," said Burt Rubin, CEO of Curalta. "This new partnership with SharpVue Capital strengthens our ability to execute on that mission. Their team recognizes the importance of a coordinated, outcomes-driven care model, and we are thrilled to work with investors who share our vision for transforming this specialty."

Curalta has rapidly expanded to become the largest fully integrated network of podiatrists and foot and ankle care specialists in the northeastern U.S. The company now operates more than 70 locations across New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, offering patients access to high-quality, multidisciplinary care for a wide range of lower-extremity conditions.

"At Curalta, we're building a collaborative, team-based care model that elevates both patient outcomes and physician experience," said Oren K. Isacoff, MD, MBA, Chief Growth Officer at Curalta. "Our growth is powered by partner-physicians who seek clinical excellence, coordinated care pathways, and a platform that supports providers in building dynamic, rewarding careers. This investment helps us bring that model to more communities and more patients."

SharpVue Capital, a leading private investment firm focused on long-term value creation, will support Curalta as it accelerates its expansion strategy.

"We are excited to partner with Curalta at this pivotal stage in the company's growth," said Jarrett Wood, Principal at SharpVue Capital. "Curalta's integrated approach, strong clinical leadership, and proven track record of scaling high-quality care uniquely position the company to lead this specialty. We look forward to supporting the team as they continue building a best-in-class platform."

About Curalta

Curalta Health is the largest and foremost network of podiatrists and foot and ankle specialists in the Northeast, delivering comprehensive, high-quality care across more than 70 locations in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. Curalta's providers combine decades of experience with a forward-thinking, innovative approach designed to maximize patient outcomes across all lower-extremity conditions. Through best-in-class administrative support, collaborative clinical programs, and a commitment to coordinated care, Curalta empowers its providers to deliver exceptional patient experiences. For more information, please visit www.curalta.com.

About SharpVue Capital

SharpVue Capital is a private investment firm focused on partnering with high-quality businesses and management teams to drive sustainable, long-term value creation. With deep experience across healthcare and other essential industries, SharpVue provides flexible capital solutions and strategic support to help companies accelerate growth, enhance operational excellence, and build enduring market leadership. The firm is committed to investing in organizations that improve outcomes and deliver meaningful value to the communities they serve.

SOURCE Curalta