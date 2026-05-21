Cúram helps Social Security Scotland deliver a modern benefits system

In a new report, the Scottish Government shares the results of a nine-year initiative to build a brand-new benefits system for Scotland from scratch.

Two million people in Scotland are now receiving essential social security support. This includes families, disabled people, and senior citizens.

Cúram built and supported the launch of 18 benefits that provided more than £5.9 billion (approximately 8 billion USD) in benefits in FY 2024–2025.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Scottish Government issued the Social Security Programme 2017-2026: Delivery Report, with the results of a nine-year initiative to build a benefits system delivered through Social Security Scotland. The program implemented new and devolved benefits from the United Kingdom, established service operations, and delivered a single case-management approach built and supported on the Cúram platform.

According to the report, Audit Scotland said of this initiative in May 2022: "The Scottish Government has continued to successfully deliver new and complex social security benefits in challenging circumstances."

One of the largest delivery programs and transfer of powers in Scotland's history according to the report, the Social Security Programme has achieved several major outcomes.

Launched delivery of 18 benefits – including support for families, disabled people and carers – on the new system between 2017 and 2025.

– including support for families, disabled people and carers – on the new system between 2017 and 2025. Provided more than £5.9 billion (about 8 billion USD) in benefits in FY 2024–2025 .

in benefits in . Reached more than 2 million clients across Scotland.

clients across Scotland. Safely and securely transferred over 700,000 benefit awards from the UK Department for Work and Pensions to Social Security Scotland, on time and within budget .

benefit awards from the UK Department for Work and Pensions to Social Security Scotland, . Confirmed 77% of clients rated their experience with Social Security Scotland as "very good" or "good" in 2024–2025 .

of clients rated their experience with Social Security Scotland as "very good" or "good" in . Estimated that 50,000 children were kept out of relative poverty in 2024-2025 by the transformational Scottish Child Payment.

The efforts have earned several industry and public sector awards for successful delivery, innovation and measurable impact, as detailed in the report.

Cúram provided the configurable social program management platform that enabled Social Security Scotland's unified case management approach. By standardizing processes and automating workflows, the platform gave the program scale and flexibility to help launch and continue to manage new benefits.

Two million people in Scotland are now receiving social security benefits, providing essential support for families, disabled people, and senior citizens.

"The Scottish Government established an exceptional new social security system from scratch," said Jeff Reid, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Cúram. "Scotland's award-winning work shows how structured services and dependable technology foundations can support modern benefit delivery on a national scale."

Cúram builds on several successful efforts with clients to modernize benefits.

In March 2025, the Government of Canada moved all 7.4 million Old Age Security (OAS) recipients to the new Common Benefit Delivery platform (Cúram).

One of the largest counties in the U.S. moved a decade's worth of program data into a secure, cloud-based warehouse to gain better insights.

About Cúram

Cúram by Merative has more than 25 years of experience helping national, regional, and local governments, and organizations across health and social ecosystems, to transform the delivery of social services, empower caseworkers, and help individuals and families access the programs they need to achieve better outcomes. Cúram solutions and services expertise are trusted in 12 countries and jurisdictions, and support over 970 government programs. Available in 7 languages, the Cúram platform connects benefits administrators, social services agencies, and case managers, to serve and protect 187 million citizens annually. Learn more about Cúram's social program management platform at merative.com/curam.

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