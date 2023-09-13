Curana Health Medicare Shared Savings Program Has Best Performance of Any ACO in First Year of Participation in Past 10 Years

First-Year Per Beneficiary Per Year (PBPY) Savings Amount of $2,235 More than Ten Times Greater Than the MSSP Program Average in 2022

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curana Health is pleased to announce its Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP), Elite Patient Care ACO, has performed in the top 1% of accountable care organizations (ACO) in its first year of operation, achieving PBPY savings amount of $2,235—the highest PBPY for any first-year MSSP ACO since 2012.

"We are thrilled by the performance of Curana Health's MSSP ACO in its first year of operation," said Mark Price, CEO, Curana Health. "To be among the top 1% of ACOs last year is proof our highly accessible, highly coordinated model of care for senior living residents is working."

Providing high-quality care for an aging population is one of the biggest challenges facing the Medicare program and state and federal budgets. Introduced in 2012 by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to help promote patient-centered, provider-led innovation in care delivery, MSSP ACOs seek to improve quality and care experience for Medicare beneficiaries through an alternative payment model that holds participating providers accountable for patient outcomes.

Through an embedded, collaborative care approach, Curana Health actively partners with Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs), Assisted Living facilities, and other senior living communities to dramatically improve how care is delivered. Curana Health's 750 physicians and advanced practice providers help senior living communities provide a consistent model of care to all residents, reduce facility staff burden, and create a more personalized care experience for patients, resulting in high-quality clinical outcomes.

COVID-19 hit nursing homes particularly hard, with many struggling to deliver care due to staffing shortages and financial issues. The innovations Curana Health put in place to help partners focus on visit cadence and ensure patients receive the right care at the right time, are paying off. In addition to the recent MSSP results, Curana Health's Medicare Advantage plan – AllyAlign Health – has documented a 39% reduction in 30-day hospital readmission rates and a 37% reduction in total hospital admissions among its Medicare Advantage Institutional Special Needs Plan (I-SNP) members.

Transforming the care experience for residents in post-acute care is at the heart of Curana Health's mission. Through our integrated clinician care model, Curana Health works with Skilled Nursing Facilities, Assisted Living, Memory Care, Long Term Care Facilities, and Life Plan Communities/Continuing Care Retirement Communities, to help solve critical issues impeding the delivery of value-based care.

"Our embedded clinician care model means our providers work collaboratively with facility clinicians and staff, creating a proactive, personalized care experience for residents," said Chris Dawe, President of Curana Health Medical Group. "It's core to not only our mission, but one of the rights we believe of every senior in the nation deserves."

About Curana Health 
Curana Health is on a mission to improve the health, happiness, and dignity of senior living residents. With a presence in 26 states and partnerships with well over 1,000 senior living communities, including skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, and life plan communities, Curana Health innovates solutions for senior care delivery with a unique focus on prevention and care coordination. Curana Health includes a medical group (Curana Health Medical Group), an operator of Medicare Advantage health plans (AllyAlign Health), and an accountable care organization (Curana Health ACO). To learn more, visit curanahealth.com.

