Curantis and nVoq Partner to Simplify Documentation and Empower Care Teams in Hospice and Palliative Care

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Curantis Solutions, a leading provider of modern, cloud-based hospice and palliative care technology, today announced a strategic partnership with nVoq, the leader in AI-powered, voice-enabled clinical documentation solutions for home-based care. Together, the companies will deliver a clinician-friendly workflow that connects voice-enabled documentation with the Curantis EHR.

Hospice and palliative care agencies are under growing pressure to balance compliance, workforce demands, and financial performance. This partnership equips organizations with a modern, scalable approach that simplifies documentation today while positioning them to grow with confidence in the future.

"Documentation has long been one of the biggest obstacles preventing hospice and palliative care clinicians from spending more time with patients," said John Carreker, CEO of Curantis Solutions. "At Curantis, we're committed to breaking through those barriers with forward-thinking solutions that make a meaningful difference where it matters most. Partnering with nVoq allows us to bring intuitive, voice-enabled documentation directly into our EHR workflows helping clinicians capture accurate notes with ease, reclaim valuable time, and focus on what truly matters: patient care."

nVoq has spent over a decade building language models specifically for post-acute care, making its ClinicalCore AI platform the most advanced and specialized in the industry. Unlike generic AI solutions, nVoq's technology is developed for home health, hospice, and palliative care, ensuring documentation tools are clinically relevant, secure, and aligned with the unique needs of caregivers.

"Curantis is setting a new standard for hospice and palliative care technology, and we're proud to support that mission with the innovative capabilities of the nVoq Platform," said Dawn Iddings, CRO of nVoq. "Together, we're meeting agencies where they are, providing solutions that are easy to adopt, clinically responsible, and designed to grow with them."

About Curantis Solutions

Curantis Solutions delivers modern, cloud-based software designed for hospice and palliative care. With intuitive design, integrated workflows, and real-time data insights, Curantis helps agencies simplify operations and elevate patient-centered care. Learn more at www.curantissolutions.com

About nVoq

nVoq provides HIPAA-compliant, AI-powered speech recognition and documentation solutions created for post-acute care. Clinicians complete over half a million dictations each day with nVoq, driving faster, more accurate documentation. Trusted by leading home health and hospice agencies, nVoq's platform empowers clinicians to work more efficiently, improves documentation accuracy, and protects revenue integrity. Learn more at www.nvoq.com.

