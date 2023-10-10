Curantis Solutions Delivers Unified Intelligence for Hospice and Palliative Care Providers with Informatus™

DALLAS, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curantis Solutions today announces its release of Informatus, a proprietary methodology for unifying information management with data analytics to deliver immediate intelligence and decision support for hospice and palliative care providers. Informatus brings relevant insights to the forefront allowing providers to more effectively mitigate risk and efficiently manage resources. The first release includes operational dashboards that enable providers to gather insights instantly to make timely decisions that improve patient care and the overall health of the organization.

"We are excited to offer data delivery capabilities that seamlessly fold into the software experience," said John Carreker, CEO of Curantis Solutions. "Until now, organizations have had to utilize third-party tools to analyze their data. With Curantis, the data delivery capabilities are fully integrated into the software."

Crossroads Hospice, a Curantis Solutions customer providing exceptional end-of-life care, has employed Informatus™ to quickly yield insights that formerly took two weeks. Perry Farmer, Crossroads CEO said, "When gathering insights and intelligence is delayed, our operational interventions are delayed, and that is costly to the organization. Now, with quick access to census, admissions, length of stay, levels of care, etc., and the ability to drill down for answers, we can solve problems faster and better manage our resources. Informatus™ is a gamechanger."

Informatus™ is designed to seamlessly integrate within Amazon Web Services' (AWS) market-leading managed services infrastructure by leveraging AWS' HealthLake and Quicksight capabilities. This expansion of AWS allows Curantis to extend beyond Amazon's traditional market-leading, serverless offerings to solve healthcare's data latency challenges and deliver data intelligence in near-real time. 

"When it comes to our technology, system architecture and our overall platform, we are structurally superior from the ground up. That allows us to bring rapid innovation to hospice and palliative care," said Carreker.

Infomatus is just one component of Curantis Solutions' larger strategy to address the greatest burdens of caregivers, billers and administrators in hospice and palliative care to bring refreshingly simple and seamless workflows that drive efficiency and interoperability for a higher standard of patient care.

Informatus is part of the Curantis Solutions hospice and palliative care platform and is now available for new and existing clients. For more information or to see a demo, contact [email protected] or call 855-842-4066.

About Curantis Solutions
Curantis Solutions was born from a desire to put hospice and palliative care first. We are dedicated to radically transforming standard electronic health records into an intuitive user experience that guides care delivery, promotes interdisciplinary coordination, simplifies billing complexity and serves up powerful analytics to elevate performance. Our clients span from startups to enterprise organizations on a mission to improve end-of-life care.

About Crossroads Hospice
Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care is a family-owned, privately held business headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma dedicated to providing exceptional end-of-life care. Crossroads is known for its innovation as evidenced by its unique approach to staffing and serving patients; the Palliative Performance Indicator, a proprietary scoring evaluation used by long-term care facilities to improve outcomes; and programs like the Gift of a Day, Veterans Recognition, and Grief Recovery.

