Curantis Solutions Earns 2024 Great Place To Work Certification™

ADDISON, Texas, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Curantis Solutions is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the third year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Curantis. This year, 90% of employees said it's a great place To Work – 33 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Curantis Solutions stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

"The honor of receiving the Great Place To Work certification is a significant achievement for us as it demonstrates our ongoing commitment to providing an environment where employees feel valued, respected, and engaged," said John Carreker, CEO of Curantis Solutions. "This recognition is also a reflection of our exceptional team. Their dedication, innovation, and camaraderie are what make Curantis such a positive workplace environment. I am incredibly grateful to each and every one of our employees for their contributions to making Curantis a great place to work."

In addition to receiving the Great Place To Work Certification for three years in a row, Curantis Solutions was also recently named to the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas by Fortune Media. It is the first time being named to this highly competitive and prestigious list, coming in at No. 34. To be selected, Curantis Solutions surpassed rigorous benchmarks and has established itself as one of the best workplaces among companies headquartered in Texas.

Curantis Solutions provides comprehensive electronic health records software for hospice and palliative care providers who provide end-of-life care. Heather Wine, HR Business Partner, explains what makes Curantis Solutions a great environment, "I consistently hear from employees that the two things they enjoy most about working at Curantis Solutions are the people and the growth opportunities. We have a culture of caring that is experienced from the first day of work with us. From collaborating on teams, to celebrating life events, to connecting at our end-of-year gatherings, we support and care for one another. Combining that with the opportunity to use cutting-edge technology and solve challenging issues is what makes Curantis Solutions a great place to work."

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

WE'RE HIRING!

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at: https://curantissolutions.com/careers/

About Curantis Solutions

Curantis Solutions was born from a desire to put hospice and palliative care first. We are dedicated to radically transforming standard electronic health records into an intuitive user experience that guides care delivery, promotes interdisciplinary coordination, simplifies billing complexity and serves up powerful analytics to elevate performance. Our clients span from startups to enterprise organizations on a mission to improve end-of-life care.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Contact: Vicki Goodman

Phone: (919)641-3109

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Curantis Solutions