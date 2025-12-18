Curasight Announces Successful Dosing of First Patient in Phase 1 trial with uTREAT® in Brain Cancer

Phase 1 trial in aggressive brain cancer (Glioblastoma) is the first clinical trial of uTREAT® belonging to Curasight's treatment platform

No patient safety issues were reported

The dosing marks a key milestone with Curasight now in clinical development with both its therapeutic (uTREAT®) and diagnostic (uTRACE®) platforms

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Curasight A/S ("Curasight" or "the Company" – TICKER: CURAS) today announced the successful and safe dosing of the first patient in the Phase 1 trial using uTREAT in brain cancer (high grade gliomas). The news marks the initiation of the first clinical trial under the company's therapeutic platform uTREAT, investigating it as a potential treatment option for glioblastoma.

The start of the phase 1 study with uTREAT means that Curasight is now in the clinical phase with both parts of its theranostic platform aimed at improving treatment and diagnosis of certain cancers. The company's diagnostic platform uTRACE is currently in a Phase 2 trial for prostate cancer under the strategic partnership with Curium Inc.

"The dosing of the first patient with uTREAT in this Phase 1 trial marks an important step in the development of the therapeutic arm of our theranostic platform, making Curasight a clinical stage therapeutic company". Said Curasight's CEO Ulrich Krasilnikoff. "I very much look forward to seeing the data and would like to take this opportunity to thank the patient and doctors involved in this trial in supporting our efforts to develop uTREAT ".

About the Phase 1 trial with uTREAT in brain cancer

The trial aims to investigate Curasight's uTREAT as a new type of targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy in glioblastoma patients. Participants in the trial are patients with newly diagnosed verified or suspected GBM. The trial design is informed from research and earlier studies with uTRACE® as well as protocol discussions with Key Opinion Leaders.

About the uPAR theranostic platform

Curasight's uPAR theranostic platform combines two key technologies - uTRACE and uTREAT both targeting the uPAR receptor. uTRACE is designed to deliver sensitive imaging for diagnosis, while uTREAT offers a targeted radiopharmaceutical solution. Together, they form an integrated approach to improving the diagnosis and treatment of cancers that express uPAR. Curasight's ambition is to develop both uTRACE and uTREAT to improve diagnosis and treatment of uPAR-expressing cancers.

About high grade glioma

Treatment of glioblastoma and other high-grade gliomas (WHO grades 3 or 4) presents a significant unmet medical need, necessitating innovative and effective treatments. A total of approx. 65,000 patients are diagnosed with primary brain tumors and more than 30,000 patients are diagnosed annually with the most aggressive form, glioblastoma, in the US and EU. Approximately 10 % of the patients are children. The prognosis for individuals with glioblastoma is very poor as approximately 50% of the patients die within 14 months and after five years from diagnosis only 5% are still alive. External beam radiation is a cornerstone in the therapy of brain cancers. uTREAT could potentially replace or reduce the use of external beam radiation and thereby lower side effects to the healthy brain due to more specific tumor tissue targeting.

