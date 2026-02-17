Curasight to present at TD Cowen's 46th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Curasight A/S (CPH: CURAS) a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company pioneering first-in-class uPAR-targeted radioligand platform therapies across multiple aggressive solid tumors, will present recent company progress including the ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial uTREAT® in glioblastoma, at the TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 3rd, 2026, at 11:50 a.m. Eastern Time / 5:50 p.m. CET in Boston.

A live audio webcast will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available in the investor section on Curasight.com approximately 48 hours after the webcast.

During the conference, Curasight management will also hold 1:1 meetings with investors and other industry stakeholders.

The TD Cowen conference is a major investor conference where public and private healthcare companies meet with institutional investors, and large pharma via scheduled 1x1 meetings and presentations combined with fireside chats and innovative panel discussions.

About Curasight A/S

Curasight is advancing uTREAT®, a clinical-stage, first-in-class uPAR-targeted radioligand therapy (RLT) designed to treat solid tumors. uTREAT® targets uPAR, a key driver of tumor invasion, angiogenesis, and metastasis, which is expressed in more than 85% of solid tumors.

The company's theranostic platform also includes uTRACE®, a uPAR-PET imaging agent built on the same proprietary ligand as uTREAT®. uTRACE® supports patient selection and confirms tumor targeting and has been evaluated in more than 450 patients across nine Phase II trials in eight solid tumor indications.

The uPAR platform is based on more than a decade of research at the Copenhagen University Hospital and the University of Copenhagen.

For more information regarding Curasight, please contact:

Ulrich Krasilnikoff, CEO

E-mail: [email protected]

www.curasight.com

