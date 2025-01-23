Curasset Capital Management Celebrates Three-Year Performance Milestone with Top Quartile Rankings and Five-Star Rating

NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Curasset Capital Management, a boutique investments platform with over $600 million in assets under management, is pleased to announce the three-year milestone of its flagship mutual fund platform. Curasset's Core and Limited Term Founders Shares outperformed the Bloomberg US Aggregate and Bloomberg 1-3 Year Aggregate benchmarks1 by 5.27% and 3.37% cumulatively through December 31, 20242. The firm's strategies combine access to niche opportunities with disciplined risk management to provide top-tier fixed-income solutions to institutional and retail clients.

Curasset Core Bond Fund (CMBEX): Ranked in the 7th percentile out of 431 funds in the Core Bond category over a 3-Year period and received a 5-star Overall Morningstar Rating based on risk-adjusted returns.

Curasset Limited Term Income Fund (CMIFX): Ranked in the 12th percentile out of 522 funds in the Short-Term Bond category over a 3-Year period and received a 4-star Overall Morningstar Rating based on risk-adjusted returns.

Curasset's portfolio strategies are driven by diligent security selection and sector allocation, rather than active duration positioning. To remain agile in navigating market volatility, management maintains a dynamic investment horizon of 6-12 months. Sector specialists conduct in-depth analysis to identify securities that offer the most compelling value relative to their risks. Risk exposure is carefully allocated across key return drivers and is reassessed frequently to maximize alignment with evolving market conditions.

"Our team has worked tirelessly to deliver competitive, risk-managed returns while prioritizing transparency, accountability, and adaptability for our clients. Recognizing the critical role high-quality bond allocations play as a stabilizing force in investor portfolios, we are confident that our disciplined, risk-aware approach is well-suited to help clients navigate a range of market environments," said Ben Rockmuller, partner and senior portfolio manager at Curasset Capital Management.

About Curasset Capital Management

Curasset Capital Management is an investment management firm providing innovative, disciplined strategies to meet the needs of individual and institutional investors. Our portfolio managers have an average of 22 years of capital markets experience at top firms such as OppenheimerFunds, Microsoft, and RBC, and bring extensive expertise in AAA through BB credit, US Treasuries, ABS, Agency and Non-Agency MBS, CMBS, and structured equity. For more information, please visit www.curasset.com.

What Sets CCM Apart

Expertise and Accountability: Curasset's portfolio managers are also the firm's owners. This "skin-in-the-game" model incentivizes accountability and alignment with client interests.

Curasset's portfolio managers are also the firm's owners. This "skin-in-the-game" model incentivizes Commitment to Risk Management: At the core of Curasset's philosophy is a disciplined focus on sustainable performance, carefully managing risk alongside returns to deliver consistent results across diverse market environments.

At the core of Curasset's philosophy is a disciplined focus on sustainable performance, carefully managing risk alongside returns to deliver consistent results across diverse market environments. Flexibility and Adaptability: As a boutique asset manager, Curasset maintains the agility to capitalize on specialized niche opportunities while avoiding the scalability challenges faced by larger firms.

Contacts:

Jamie Teschner, SVP, Senior Client Relationship Manager

(862) 335-0333

[email protected]

2025 Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

The Morningstar Rating™ for funds, or "star rating", is calculated for managed products (including mutual funds, variable annuity and variable life subaccounts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and separate accounts) with at least a three-year history. Exchange-traded funds and open-ended mutual funds are considered a single population for comparative purposes. It is calculated based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure that accounts for variation in a managed product's monthly excess performance, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. The Morningstar Rating does not include any adjustment for sales loads. The top 10% of products in each product category receive 5 stars, the next 22.5% receive 4 stars, the next 35% receive 3 stars, the next 22.5% receive 2 stars, and the bottom 10% receive 1 star. The Overall Morningstar Rating™ for a managed product is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its three-, five-, and 10-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating™ metrics. The weights are: 100% three-year rating for 36-59 months of total returns, 60% five-year rating/40% three-year rating for 60-119 months of total returns, and 50% 10-year rating/30% five-year rating/20% three-year rating for 120 or more months of total returns. While the 10-year overall star rating formula seems to give the most weight to the 10-year period, the most recent three-year period actually has the greatest impact because it is included in all three rating periods. The Morningstar Rating™ ("star rating") is calculated for funds with at least a three-year history. Exchange-traded and open-end mutual funds are combined into a single population for comparative purposes. It is calculated based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure that accounts for variation in a fund's monthly excess performance, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. The top 10% of funds in each fund category receive 5 stars, the next 22.5% receive 4 stars, the next 35% receive 3 stars, the next 22.5% receive 2 stars, and the bottom 10% receive 1 star. The Overall Morningstar Rating™ is a weighted average of the performance figures associated with a fund's 3-, 5-, and 10-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating™ metrics. In the Short-Term Bond category, Curasset Limited Term Income was rated 4 out of 5 stars among 522 funds for the 3-year period ending 12/31/2024. In the Intermediate Core Bond category, Curasset Core Bond Fund was rated 5 out of 5 stars among 431 funds for the 3-year period ending 12/31/2024. Star ratings are relative to a peer group and do not necessarily mean the fund had high or positive total returns. Morningstar updates its star ratings monthly. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call 1-800-673-0550. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

1The Bloomberg US Aggregate Index is a broad-based flagship benchmark that measures the investment grade, US dollar-denominated, fixed-rate taxable bond market. The index includes Treasuries, government-related and corporate securities, MBS (agency fixed-rate pass-throughs), ABS and CMBS (agency and non-agency). The index is not directly investable. The Bloomberg US Agg 1-3 Years Index tracks bonds with 1-3 year maturities within the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

The performance data quoted represents past performance and is no guarantee of future results. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. For the most recent month-end performance, please call 1-800-673-0550 or visit the Fund's website at www.curassetfunds.com.

2As of December 31, 2024, the Curasset Core Bond Fund posted a 1-month return of -1.53% and a 3-month return of -2.60%, outperforming the Bloomberg US Aggregate USD Total Return Index, which recorded returns of -1.64% and -3.06%, respectively. On a 1-year basis, the Fund achieved a return of 2.40%, compared to 1.25% for the Index. Over 3 years, the Fund delivered an annualized return of -0.60%, outperforming the Index's -2.41%. Year-to-date (YTD) returns stood at 2.40% for the Fund, compared to 1.25% for the Index. Since inception, the Fund has achieved annualized and cumulative returns of -0.52% and -1.58%, respectively, significantly outperforming the Index's -2.41% annualized and -7.24% cumulative returns. As of December 31, 2024, the Curasset Limited Term Income Fund delivered a 1-month return of 0.24% and a 3-month return of 0.32%, outperforming the Bloomberg US Aggregate 1-3 Year Total Return Index, which posted 0.22% and -0.02%, respectively. On a 1-year basis, the Fund returned 5.25%, compared to 4.39% for the Index. Over 3 years, the Fund achieved an annualized return of 2.77% versus 1.69% for the Index. Year-to-date (YTD) returns were 5.25% for the Fund and 4.39% for the Index. Since inception, the Fund has delivered annualized and cumulative returns of 2.70% and 8.54%, respectively, outperforming the Index's 1.64% annualized and 5.15% cumulative returns.

Curasset Limited Term Income Class A (CMIAX) has a gross expense ratio of 1.03%, with waivers/reimbursements of -0.04%, resulting in a net expense ratio of 0.99%. The Investor class (CMIVX) also has a gross expense ratio of 1.03%, with waivers/reimbursements of -0.19%, leading to a net expense ratio of 0.84%. The Institutional class (CMIIX) has a gross expense ratio of 0.77%, reduced by waivers/reimbursements of -0.18% to a net expense ratio of 0.59%. Lastly, the Founders class (CMIFX) has a gross expense ratio of 0.63%, with waivers/reimbursements of -0.19%, resulting in a net expense ratio of 0.44%.

Curasset Core Bond Class A (CMBAX) has a gross expense ratio of 0.95%, reduced by waivers/reimbursements of -0.04%, resulting in a net expense ratio of 0.91%. The Investor class (CMBVX) also has a gross expense ratio of 0.95%, with waivers/reimbursements of -0.19%, leading to a net expense ratio of 0.76%. The Institutional class (CMBIX) has a gross expense ratio of 0.69%, lowered by waivers/reimbursements of -0.18% to a net expense ratio of 0.51%. Lastly, the Founders class (CMBEX) has a gross expense ratio of 0.55%, with waivers/reimbursements of -0.19%, resulting in a net expense ratio of 0.36%.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call 1-800-673-0550. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing. Mutual funds involve risk including possible loss of principal. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Duration risk is the risk that longer-duration debt securities will be more volatile and thus more likely to decline in price, and to a greater extent, in a rising interest rate environment than shorter-duration debt securities. Liquidity risk is the risk the Core Bond Fund may not be able to purchase or sell a security in a timely manner or at desired prices or achieve its desired weightings in a security. Debt securities rated below investment-grade, also known as high-yield or "junk" bonds, generally have greater credit risk, or more price volatility, and less liquidity than investment-grade securities. Foreign securities are subject to special risks. Securities traded in foreign markets may be less liquid and more volatile than those traded in U.S. markets. These risks may be magnified in developing or emerging markets. Derivatives may be more volatile than other types of investments, may require the payment of premiums, may increase portfolio turnover, may be illiquid, and may not perform as expected. Swap agreements are contracts among the Core Bond Fund and a counterparty to exchange the return of the pre-determined underlying investment (such as the rate of return of a specified index). The Core Bond Fund and the Limited Term Income Fund can buy interests in pools of residential or commercial mortgages in the form of "pass-through" mortgage securities. Asset-backed securities are fractional interests in pools of loans, receivables or other assets.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

SOURCE Curasset Capital Management