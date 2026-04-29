Curate Expands Into Detroit with Six New Restaurant Partnerships and Backing from Lions Wide Receiver, Amon-Ra St. Brown

The hospitality tech platform marks a major growth milestone, deepening its presence in the Midwest dining scene

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Curate Technologies , the leading first-party ordering and growth platform for restaurants, has announced its expansion into the Detroit market with the addition of six new restaurant partners across Southeast Michigan. This expansion follows a $10 million raise with participation from Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. The milestone marks a significant step in Curate's national growth strategy, bringing its technology-driven approach to a vibrant and rapidly evolving food scene.

The new Detroit-based partners include a diverse mix of concepts, ranging from fast-casual favorites to upscale dining destinations. Popular brands include:

Jagged Fork (6 locations) - An award-winning Metro Detroit brunch favorite with six locations, named 2025 "Best Breakfast" by both WDIV's Vote 4 The Best and Hour Detroit's Best of Detroit.

(6 locations) - An award-winning Metro Detroit brunch favorite with six locations, named 2025 "Best Breakfast" by both WDIV's Vote 4 The Best and Hour Detroit's Best of Detroit. Pita Way (49 locations) - A fast-growing Michigan-born Mediterranean powerhouse founded in Clarkston in 2010, now serving fresh halal bowls, wraps, salads, and catering across four states while staying rooted in quality, value, and family-style hospitality.

(49 locations) - A fast-growing Michigan-born Mediterranean powerhouse founded in Clarkston in 2010, now serving fresh halal bowls, wraps, salads, and catering across four states while staying rooted in quality, value, and family-style hospitality. La Pecora Nera (4 locations) - A growing Southeast Michigan Italian deli and café known for authentic sandwiches, fresh focaccia, and a loyal following from Downtown Detroit to Farmington and Birmingham.

(4 locations) - A growing Southeast Michigan Italian deli and café known for authentic sandwiches, fresh focaccia, and a loyal following from Downtown Detroit to Farmington and Birmingham. Big Fat Shawarma (3 locations) - A fast-growing halal Mediterranean brand with locations from 8 Mile to Midtown, recently reaching the finals of the Detroit Free Press Shawarma Showdown.

(3 locations) - A fast-growing halal Mediterranean brand with locations from 8 Mile to Midtown, recently reaching the finals of the Shawarma Showdown. Chaos Burgers - A bold downtown Detroit smashburger concept known for USDA Prime beef, housemade sauces, honey-pickled jalapeños, and a high-energy local following.

- A bold downtown Detroit smashburger concept known for USDA Prime beef, housemade sauces, honey-pickled jalapeños, and a high-energy local following. High Point Burger Joint - A Grosse Pointe neighborhood burger spot serving handcrafted smashburgers with fresh ingredients, creative builds, and a fun community-driven brand.

- A Grosse Pointe neighborhood burger spot serving handcrafted smashburgers with fresh ingredients, creative builds, and a fun community-driven brand. La Lanterna - A Capitol Park Italian staple with Detroit roots dating back to 1956, twice named Metro Times' "Best Italian Restaurant in Wayne County".

"Detroit is one of the most exciting food cities in the country right now, with operators who deeply understand their guests and communities," said Curate's Head of Growth, KJ Costello. "We're proud to partner with such a dynamic group of restaurants and help them take greater ownership of their digital ordering experience while driving meaningful revenue growth."

Early results from Curate's partnership with Detroit Italian deli and cafe, La Pecora Nera, highlight the platform's ability to deliver measurable impact. Within the first week post-launch, the restaurant saw a 22% increase in total sales, driven largely by a 59% lift in first-party orders. Additionally, average check size increased by 18%, with delivery check averages increasing by more than 50%, demonstrating Curate's effectiveness in both driving volume and increasing order value.

"Detroit has an incredible food culture, and it's exciting to see platforms like Curate supporting local restaurants in a way that helps them grow while staying true to what makes them special," said investor Amon-Ra St. Brown. "Spots like La Pecora Nera, home of my favorite Prosciutto Panino, are already doing amazing things, and it's great to see them reaching even more people in the community."

With a strong foundation now established in Detroit, Curate plans to continue expanding its footprint across the Midwest, partnering with best-in-class operators who are looking to scale sustainably and strengthen direct relationships with their customers.

About Curate Technologies

The lifetime value of restaurant app users is 3x higher than non-app users - but only if brands can get customers to actually use the app. Curate helps restaurant brands increase app adoption by an average of 10x compared to traditional apps through new "no-download" apps powered by Apple App Clips. The result: more marketable guests, more commission-free direct orders, stronger loyalty, and meaningful sales growth.

Curate delivers this through an all-in-one platform for ordering, loyalty, guest analytics, and AI-powered marketing built to help restaurants own the customer relationship and reduce reliance on third-party marketplaces. Curate is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. Learn more or request a demo at www.getcurate.com .

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SOURCE Curate Technologies