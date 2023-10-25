Curated Aftercare Promotion for Trendsetting Audiologists Announced by Healthcare Technologies and Methods

Curated Aftercare by Maudey Augments Personal Care While Improving Patient Outcomes and Loyalty

FREDERICKSBURG, Va., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of the Academy of Doctors of Audiology (ADA) who view themselves as industry trendsetters have a unique opportunity to elevate patient outcomes and loyalty with Curated Aftercare by Maudey, the award-winning virtual aftercare assistant. This special risk-free promotion, in recognition of AuDACITY 2023, will be available through November 30, 2023.

Curated Aftercare by Maudey is the realization of the vision of Maureen Wiskerchen, a clinical audiologist who dreamed of a technology-based system that augmented the hearing aid aftercare process so it would be more customized, more effective and, simultaneously, more efficient for providers. The major themes were to:

Strengthen the patient-provider bond

Reduce the number of unscheduled office visits

office visits Deliver aftercare that was more comprehensive and convenient

Achieve aftercare that was both patient-centered and family-centered.

"In addition to helping patients master their hearing aids faster, Curated Aftercare by Maudey makes life easier for providers with its timely alerts and reports," explains Maureen. "Additionally, it educates family members who would like to provide support but are often too busy to accompany the patient to their office appointments."

Alan Letzt, President and CEO of Healthcare Technologies and Methods and co-inventor of the patented Maudey platform added, "Maureen's vision and her in-depth understanding of the needs of hearing aid patients, their family members and her fellow hearing care professionals inspired the HTM team throughout the R&D and successful NIH clinical trials. Our team invested countless hours developing many patient-empowering features while ensuring patients of all ages and technology skills would find the content engaging and the system extremely easy to use."

At the outset, Curated Aftercare by Maudey will be most beneficial to innovative hearing healthcare practices. We invite these trendsetting providers to learn more about how Curated Aftercare by Maudey will revolutionize hearing aid aftercare care in their practices and to learn about the attractive terms of this special limited-time promotion, by:

Visiting www.Maudey.com and viewing the 3-minute video about Curated Aftercare by Maudey

by Maudey Sending an e-mail that requests the new white paper on the benefits of Curated Aftercare to: [email protected]

Requesting a Zoom meeting to discuss your workflow and aftercare needs by completing the form at www.Maudey.com/ContactUs and including the promo code "ADA-TRENDSETTER23".

About Healthcare Technologies and Methods (HTM)

Healthcare Technologies and Methods is a leading provider of innovative, easy-to-use, healthcare education and communication solutions, dedicated to empowering individuals, their family members and their providers. HTM's goal is to enable older adults to easily benefit from the latest advances in healthcare without being left behind in our increasingly high-tech world.

About Curated Aftercare by Maudey Curated Aftercare by Maudey is a patented, award-winning virtual assistant that augments and personalizes the critical hearing aid aftercare experience and is extremely easy to use for patients who are not tech-savvy. It simultaneously improves patient outcomes while freeing up valuable time for providers so they can care for more patients each day.

