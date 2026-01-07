Curated For You Hires Former Stitch Fix Executive Brad Klingenberg as CTO

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Curated For You (CFY), an AI purchase intent platform that reorients the customer experience around a shopper's life, today announced the appointment of Brad Klingenberg as Chief Technology Officer. Klingenberg, formerly the Chief Algorithms Officer at Stitch Fix, will lead CFY's engineering and data science teams as the company scales.

While traditional e-commerce relies on static product attributes, CFY provides a layer of deep personalization by understanding the specific context of a shopper's visit. By automatically connecting inventory to real-world triggers—such as weather, regional events, trends, and personal affinities—CFY transforms the digital catalog into an inspired, outfit-based discovery experience across every channel.

"Traditional retail has always operated on a one-to-many marketing calendar—wedding season, Mother's Day, spring break. We're building toward a future that flips that model entirely. Our vision is to move beyond product preferences to understand each customer's evolving world, creating true one-to-one marketing calendars built around individual life moments: upcoming trips, big games, and personal milestones. That's where commerce becomes truly personal, and it's the future Brad is helping us build at Curated For You," said Katy Aucoin, Co-founder and CEO of Curated For You.

Klingenberg previously led the team behind Stitch Fix's personalization engine. At CFY, he will focus on scaling automation that enables brands such as REVOLVE, Steve Madden, and URBN to launch personalized and proactive curated experiences across channels. The platform is built to work seamlessly with existing retail software, ensuring partner data is ready for the next generation of AI tools and shoppers.

"E-commerce often misses the 'why'—the specific motivation or intent behind a purchase," said Klingenberg. "CFY is building the tech to bridge that gap, learning what shoppers like over time so every visit feels more helpful, inspiring, and intuitive. I'm excited to join the team and help retailers provide the kind of discovery-driven shopping that customers expect."

About Curated For You: Curated For You (CFY) is an AI purchase-intent platform that reorients the e-commerce experience around the shopper's life. By translating real-world context—such as weather, events, and trends—into automated merchandising, CFY helps retailers understand the intent behind every visit. The platform's intelligence layer identifies why customers are buying and learns their affinities to deliver curated, outfit-based discovery. This contextual understanding drives up to a 2.5x conversion lift for partners including REVOLVE, Steve Madden, and URBN.

