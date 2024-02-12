Curated for You Launches Innovative Email and SMS Purchase Intent Triggers to Revolutionize Customer Engagement

News provided by

Curated for You

12 Feb, 2024, 15:00 ET

A Game-Changer in Predictive Marketing, Focusing on Future Customer Actions for Unprecedented Conversion Rates

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Curated for You (CFY), a pioneering force in lifestyle marketing technologies, unveiled today its groundbreaking Purchase Intent Email and SMS Trigger platform. This cutting-edge solution is set to redefine the marketing landscape by focusing not on past consumer actions but on predicting future purchasing behaviors.

While traditional email triggers have been widely successful, with abandoned cart trigger emails generating an 18% conversion rate, innovation has been scarce, primarily focusing on reactions to past consumer actions. CFY's launch disrupts this status quo by leveraging advanced analytics to anticipate future needs based on a variety of predictive factors, including demographics, geographic location, and recent consumer behaviors, such as making a purchase from a lifestyle collection that indicates an upcoming event interest.

For example, a customer who purchased from a Miami collection within 30 days of Art Basel could receive a tailored email about outfits for Art Basel, demonstrating CFY's commitment to aligning marketing efforts with consumers' natural shopping behaviors. This approach moves beyond forcing searches based on product attributes, instead nurturing a more intuitive shopping experience by understanding the underlying reasons behind a purchase.

Key Features of CFY's Purchase Intent Platform:

  • Predictive Insights: Utilizes advanced algorithms to predict future purchasing actions, enabling brands to engage with customers proactively.
  • Seamless Integration: The system seamlessly integrates with existing Email Service Providers (ESP), ensuring marketers can easily adopt and implement it into their current workflows.
  • Customized Engagement: Offers highly tailored segments, copy, and visuals, ensuring each communication is relevant and engaging to the intended audience.

"Our mission at CFY is to transform how brands interact with their customers, moving from a reactive to a predictive engagement model," said Katy Aucoin, CEO of Curated for You. "By understanding not just what customers have done, but what they are likely to do, we open up a whole new realm of marketing potential."

This innovative approach is expected to enhance customer engagement and drive significant increases in conversion rates, setting a new standard for email and SMS marketing strategies.

About Curated for You
Curated for You (CFY) is an innovative, female-founded retail AI lifestyle company at the forefront of developing solutions that merchandise and market based on shoppers' natural behavior, their interests, and future buying intentions. By understanding why people shop, CFY creates contextual shopping experiences that go beyond traditional product searches, tapping into events, activities, and styles that consumers care about. This approach helps brands like Revolve and Steve Madden stand out in a crowded market, fostering connections that turn shoppers into loyal advocates. Visit curatedforyou.io to see how CFY is changing the way we shop.

Media Contact:
Mary Brendza
[email protected]

SOURCE Curated for You

