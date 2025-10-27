Curately's Maya Becomes Go-To AI Voice Agent in Staffing

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AI voice agents are not new to staffing, but Curately's Maya represents a generational leap. Unlike prior voice agents built by tech companies that retrofit generic AI agents for staffing needs, Maya was purpose-built by staffing experts with over 25 years of contingent labor experience. She was designed to be implemented in real-world recruiting workflows and replicate the human behavior of a recruiter in the prescreening process. After adopting Maya, one staffing organization reported: "We have been very happy with our results so far, and we are currently converting 45% of our application cold calls. This number has exceeded our expectation. The team over at Curately are very easy to work with, and are responsive to our questions. I have led a lot of integrations in my 10 years and this was the smoothest one so far."

Developed specifically to fit the nuances of staffing organizations, Maya provides a level of precision, reliability, and candidate experience that existing tools cannot match.

"Maya represents a new standard for how talent acquisition teams engage with candidates and manage their pipelines," said Manish Karani, Founder and CEO of Curately.ai. "By verifying candidate responses in real time, adapting to nuances in conversation, and syncing directly with an organization's ATS, Maya frees recruiters to focus on the aspects of their role that are strategic rather than transactional. At the same time, candidates receive intentional, human-like engagements so they never feel lost or ignored."

Precision-Driven Conversation

During candidate interactions, Maya evaluates responses for accuracy and relevance: if a candidate claims "100 years of experience" or asserts an impossible skill set, Maya flags the inconsistency, prompts for clarification, and collects precise information before proceeding. This real-time validation reduces reliance on manual screening and safeguards against inaccurate data entering the recruiting funnel.

Natural, Nuanced Engagement

Powered by agentic AI, Maya is built to handle conversational complexity. Long pauses, ambiguous answers, and background noise often derail human-driven conversations or older, less advanced voice systems, but Maya manages them effortlessly. She maintains a steady flow, keeps candidates engaged, and ensures the interaction remains crisp and clear while preserving an organization's employer brand tone, whether casual and conversational or formal and professional.

ATS Integration

Maya integrates with Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) and other HR tools, enabling seamless scheduling, data capture, and candidate management, ensuring minimal disruption to existing processes. That means no duplicate data entry, no manual burden on recruiters, and no lag in hiring pipeline visibility. Recruiters remain aligned with candidate progress while supporting a high-volume throughput without increasing administrative load.

Uninterrupted Reach, Anytime

With Maya working 24/7 across all time zones and interview-availability windows, companies eliminate bottlenecks in candidate outreach and follow-up. If a candidate needs to interrupt an interview session or continue it at a later time, Maya can reschedule on the fly, pick up where the conversation left off, and keep momentum intact, ensuring no candidate falls through the cracks.

Brand-Aligned Tone, High-Touch Experience

Curately.ai understands that tone matters. Maya adapts her voice to each organization's employer brand messaging, whether warm and colloquial or polished and corporate. Every touchpoint is designed to feel intentional, personal, and aligned with brand identity. That level of candidate experience fosters stronger pipelines, higher completion rates, and better hiring outcomes.

Measurable Recruiting Impact

Maya's combination of real-time accuracy verification, natural engagement, and automated data flow means fewer invalid candidate responses entering pipelines; fewer candidates lost due to lag or disengagement; and fewer hours spent by recruiters on follow-up and data cleanup. That adds up to lower cost-per-hire, faster time-to-fill, and improved quality of hire.

Availability

Maya is available immediately through the Curately.ai platform. Existing Curately.ai clients can enable Maya as part of their package; new clients can request a demo through the company website.

"What excites me most is the coming-together of candidate experience and recruiting efficiency in one tool," Karani added. "Maya doesn't force organizations to compromise on brand or speed; she advances both, giving hiring teams the agility and precision they need."

About Curately.ai

Curately.ai is an agentic AI talent-acquisition platform designed for enterprise hiring teams and staffing providers. By combining AI-powered sourcing, conversational engagement, and workflow automation, Curately.ai enables organizations to identify, attract, and move qualified talent through the funnel faster and more reliably than traditional methods. For more information, visit www.curately.ai.

