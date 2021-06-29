Curation Health Expands Value-Based Care Services To Support a Growing Portfolio of Healthcare Providers and Health Plans

ANNAPOLIS, Md., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curation Health , a leader in advanced clinical decision support and value-based care (VBC) adoption, announced today significant 2021 momentum in customer acquisition and expanded additions to its already robust suite of services. The new services build on the company's existing platform, physician education, and advisory offerings and will further help providers and health plans more effectively collaborate in value-based agreements.

"Curation Health delivers clinically relevant insights directly into the electronic health record resulting in improved provider adoption and performance in value-based arrangements. As payers and providers continue to increase collaboration, Curation's closed-loop workflow is a mechanism to track provider-captured patient care gaps, HCCs, and suspect conditions enabling immediate visibility into clinical and financial performance metrics within days, not weeks or months," said Kevin Coloton, Founder and CEO, Curation Health.

Curation Health's new suite of services includes:

An end-to-end Value-Based Care Strategic Planning program that can help provider organizations evaluate and optimize their VBC infrastructure, team alignment, and technology to uncover additional opportunities for growth and success, including clinical integration, governance, financial risk, coding, provider engagement, and clinical documentation.

A Provider Incentive Management program that will enhance patient/member engagement between health plans and providers, help prioritize VBC-related action items for optimal provider engagement, visualize contract-related performance, and track and manage provider earned rewards.

"For health plans or providers challenged with launching a VBC incentive program, Curation can translate organizational strategies into balanced performance measures and incentive structures, as well as help providers align their operational priorities to maximize VBC performance," added Coloton.

Serving a growing and diverse group of providers and payers in adopting value-based care

These service expansions support Curation Health's unprecedented customer growth and acquisition during the first quarter of 2021. In just six months, Curation Health has increased the number of patient lives covered by more than 270 percent.

This growth has been driven by the evolution of standing partnerships with leading healthcare providers — including AdventHealth and ConcertoCare — as well as a new, diverse group of providers and payers serving growing healthcare markets such as in-home primary care, senior care, and chronic kidney disease management.

Curation Health's proven track record of improving clinical and financial outcomes without adding additional burden to clinicians' workflow has also led to significant customer acquisition in early 2021. Curation Health's consistent 9-out-of-10 net promoter score from physician end users reinforces the critical value of reducing documentation burdens for physicians — while also capturing the full value of patient care in alignment with risk-based contracts.

"As part of our planned expansion of value-based care initiatives at ConcertoCare, we chose Curation Health as a strategic partner," said Bill Hall, PhD, SVP, Chief Information Officer, ConcertoCare. "Today, Curation is helping us optimize our technology — Patient3D® — to support our patients with chronic conditions, while also enhancing our risk-adjustment and quality performance efforts. Our goal is to deliver clinical insights directly to our providers at the point of care."

For more information on Curation Health and their advanced clinical decision support platform for value-based care, visit curationhealthcare.com .

About Curation Health

Curation Health is a healthcare technology and services company that delivers a clinical decision support platform powered by an analytics engine that seamlessly integrates through a standard application program interface (API) into a majority of the most widely adopted electronic health records (EHR), such as Allscripts, athenahealth, and Epic. The platform engine contains more than 750 clinical rules, which together transform structured and unstructured data from multiple sources into accurate, actionable clinical insights. Curation Health also offers a breadth of value-based care services offerings, including an end-to-end Value-Based Care Strategic Planning program that can help provider organizations evaluate and optimize their VBC infrastructure, team alignment, and technology to uncover additional opportunities for growth and success, including clinical integration, governance, financial risk, coding, provider engagement, and clinical documentation and a provider Incentive Management program designed to enhance patient/member engagement between health plans and providers.

