Curative Adds Wellstar Health System as the Cornerstone of Its Georgia Provider Network

Agreement brings 12 hospitals and more than 400 medical office locations to members statewide

AUSTIN, Texas and MARIETTA, Ga., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Curative, the employer-sponsored health plan redefining access to healthcare through its $0-deductible, $0-copay model, today announced a network agreement with Georgia-based Wellstar Health System, adding 12 hospitals and more than 400 medical office locations, as Curative continues to build out statewide coverage.

Curative, health insurance | Wellstar Health System

As a major integrated health system partner for Curative in Georgia, Wellstar becomes the cornerstone of the company's growing provider network in the state. The agreement marks an important milestone in Curative's strategy to build direct partnerships with leading health systems that share its commitment to improving access, affordability, and patient experience. By combining premier provider networks with a benefit design that eliminates financial barriers to care, Curative is creating a more accessible healthcare experience for employers, members, and providers alike.

Curative members now have in-network access to Wellstar's full continuum of care—including women's and maternal health, pediatrics, cancer, cardiovascular, neurology, and orthopedics, —with zero copays and zero deductibles after completing a Baseline Visit. For Georgia employers and brokers, the agreement pairs one of the state's most trusted health systems with a health plan designed to improve access to care while helping employers better manage healthcare costs through a simpler, more connected care experience.

"Wellstar is exactly the kind of health system we want as we build out a provider network that employers, brokers, and members can trust," said Fred Turner, CEO of Curative. "Their reputation for excellence and high-quality providers is well established across the state, where, for too long, rising deductibles have shifted costs onto families instead of improving healthcare. We're proving there's a better way—one with zero copays, zero deductibles, and access to exceptional care."

"Our priority was building a partnership with Wellstar that delivers value from day one," said Ramzy ElGomayel, Senior Vice President of Network Development & Management at Curative. "We move at the speed a health system actually needs, without decades of legacy systems to work around. Our engaged members become their engaged patients. That's what makes Curative worth signing for."

"At Wellstar, we look for ways to make care more accessible and affordable to further our mission of enhancing the health and well-being of every person we serve," said Barbara Courey, Senior Vice President for Managed Care at Wellstar Health System. "Providing people with opportunities to receive the right level of care at the right time, beginning with proactive primary and specialty care visits, is increasingly important. Making options available to our patients, from in-person and virtual visits to a variety of payment options such as those offered by Curative, are all critically important to improving a person's overall health and cost of care."

As the company continues to expand, Curative is building a statewide provider network comprised of leading health systems that deliver the quality, scale, and coordinated care employers and members expect. Together, these partnerships will help remove barriers to care and support better health outcomes for Georgia communities.

Members, employers, and brokers can learn more about Curative's Georgia health plans at curative.com.

About Wellstar Health System

Wellstar Health System is one of the largest nonprofit health systems in the Southeast and a growing destination for care across Georgia and beyond. Guided by its PeopleCare culture, Wellstar is advancing a bold vision to deliver exceptional quality, safety and patient experience while expanding access to world-class medicine.

Today, 35,000 team members, one of the region's largest physician networks, and 12 hospitals serve communities through more than 400 care locations including cancer centers, rehabilitation facilities, urgent care centers and a digital care network that extends specialty expertise to community and rural hospitals. Wellstar's nationally recognized programs span cardiology, neuroscience, oncology, orthopedics, pediatrics and other specialties, bringing advanced treatment closer to the people who need it.

Through partnerships that include Augusta University's Medical College of Georgia, Wellstar helps educate future clinicians, accelerate discovery and translate research into real-world impact. Recognized as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For, Wellstar combines clinical excellence, innovation and collaboration to improve the health and well-being of every person it serves.

About Curative

Curative is redefining employer-sponsored health insurance by eliminating financial barriers to care and partnering with leading health systems across the country. Its health plans feature $0 deductibles, $0 copays for in-network care and preferred prescriptions after members complete a Baseline Visit, helping people access care earlier while giving employers a more predictable and sustainable healthcare benefit. Backed by an AM Best rating of A-, Curative is building a premier provider network and delivering a simpler healthcare experience for employers, brokers, providers and members. Learn more at curative.com or follow Curative on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn.

*Every Curative member qualifies for the $0 deductible, $0 copay for in-network care and preferred prescriptions by completing a Baseline Visit within 120 days of the plan effective date.

SOURCE Curative Services LLC