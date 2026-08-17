Curative and Vytalize Health Finalize Network Agreement, Expanding Hassle-Free, $0-Copay Healthcare Access in the Northeast

AUSTIN, Texas and HOBOKEN, N.J., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Curative, a leading health insurance provider known for its disruptive $0-deductible, $0-copay plans, and Vytalize Health, a premier risk-bearing provider enablement platform, today announced the finalization of a major network contract. Under the newly finalized agreement, all primary care physicians within the vast Vytalize Health network—including those affiliated with the Independent Practice Association of New York Inc. (IPANY)—will be officially included in the Curative provider network, dramatically scaling up healthcare access for members.

The partnership brings together organizations explicitly aligned on removing administrative friction and lowering the financial barriers that traditionally prevent patients from seeking timely medical care.

"We are incredibly excited to contract with a progressive health plan like Curative," said Michael Ruiz, Northeast President at Vytalize Health. "Curative is fundamentally focusing on helping members access the right care, rather than putting up roadblocks to prevent care. Because their model eliminates financial burdens for members—offering zero copays, zero deductibles, and no out-of-pocket costs—our physicians don't have to worry about the administrative headache of collecting money from their patients. Instead, they can focus entirely on what matters most: providing the high-quality care that their patients truly need."

"Welcoming Vytalize Health and its extensive network of independent physicians into the Curative provider network marks a significant milestone as we continue expanding our national footprint," said David Van Houtte, Vice President of Network at Curative. "As the leader responsible for our Northeast network strategy, I'm especially excited to strengthen our presence across New York and the broader tri-state region through this partnership. Vytalize Health has built a highly respected physician network that shares our commitment to delivering high-quality, value-based care. Together, we're making healthcare more accessible by removing financial barriers for patients while reducing administrative complexity for physicians. Vytalize Health and IPANY exemplify the innovative, patient-centered organizations that are helping us build the future of healthcare."

By integrating Vytalize Health's extensive clinical footprint into Curative's revolutionary insurance structure, the agreement ensures that patients can seek essential medical attention without fear of surprise billing, while doctors are empowered to prioritize clinical outcomes over payment collections.

About Vytalize Health & IPANY

Vytalize Health is the fastest-growing value-based care enablement platform in the United States. The company empowers primary care providers with advanced data analytics, technology, and financial incentives to deliver vastly improved patient outcomes. Vytalize Health supports more than 5,000 primary care providers and shapes the healthcare experiences of over 400,000 patients across 30 states.

Vytalize Health's primary affiliate in the Northeast is the Independent Practice Association of New York Inc. (IPANY). As the largest IPA in New York and one of the fastest-growing in the nation, IPANY represents a physician membership base of 3,000 independent physicians dedicated to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care while maintaining clinical autonomy.

About Curative

Curative is an employer-sponsored health insurer built to reduce the cost and complexity that too often stand between members and their care. Members start with $0 copays and deductibles for in-network care and preferred prescriptions from day one. To keep no out-of-pocket costs for the plan year, members complete an annual Baseline Visit within their first 120 days—a one-on-one session with a Curative clinician and Care Navigator that helps members understand their health and make the most of their benefits. While primarily serving employers headquartered in states like Texas, Florida, Georgia, and the Maryland/DC region, Curative provides robust, nationwide network access to its members across the country. Backed by an AM Best rating of A-, Curative transforms health insurance into a strategic advantage for modern employers. Learn more at www.curative.com.

SOURCE Curative Services LLC