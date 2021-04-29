Curative Biotechnology, Inc. Announces FINRA Ticker Symbol Change From "CTYX" To "CUBT"

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTC: CUBT) a development stage biomedical company focused on novel therapies for rare diseases, announced today the Company's trading symbol change from "CTYX" to "CUBT". As previously announced, the Company had changed its corporate name to Curative Biotechnology, Inc. to better represent its mission to discover and develop therapeutics for patients who have few, if any, effective treatments for rare diseases.

Curative Biotechnology Inc. Chairman and President Paul Michaels said, "This name and symbol change are reflective of our total remaking of this company and our mission to create treatments or cures for unmet medical needs for patients around the world."

Michaels added, "We are also very pleased to announce two additions to our Scientific and Clinical Advisory Board. Both are important thought leaders in their respective fields and have joined our Scientific and Clinical Advisory Board to help guide our programs through pre-clinical and clinical development."

Dr. Kapil Bharti



Kapil Bharti, Ph.D. from the National Eye Institute (NEI) at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has joined our Scientific and Clinical Advisory Board. Dr. Bharti is the lead inventor on the U.S. and Worldwide patent applications licensed exclusively to Curative Biotech to repurpose Metformin into an eye drop to treat degenerative eye diseases like macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, Stargardt's disease, and others. He is a world leader in his field, and we look forward to working closely with him as we prepare to move into clinical trials.

Dr. Bharti earned his Ph.D. from J.W. Goethe University, Frankfurt, Germany, graduating summa cum laude. He did his postdoc work at NIH, where he published numerous papers on pigment cell biology, transcription regulation and the developmental biology of the eye. Dr. Bharti has won a number of awards including being the first Earl Stadtman Tenure Track Investigator at NEI, NIH Directors award and NEI Directors Dr. Karl Kupfer Visionary award for his groundbreaking research on developing ocular cell-therapies.

Dr. Dimiter Dimitrov



Dimiter Dimitrov, Ph.D. earned his degrees at the University of Sofia, Sofia, Bulgaria, and subsequently joined the National Cancer Institute (NCI) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), USA, in 1990. He left for the University of Pittsburgh in 2017 to start their Center for Antibody Therapeutics, where he serves as director. He was recently named one of 10 "Science Superheroes" by MediFind.

Dr. Dimitrov's major long-term goal is the development of clinically useful therapeutics and vaccines based on human monoclonal antibodies in different formats including engineered antibody domains, chimeric antigen receptors, bispecific antibodies and antibody drug conjugates. He has authored or coauthored more than 370 articles, several books, and is the inventor or coinventor of more than 100 inventions, patent applications or patents. Dr. Dimitrov is the lead inventor on the Antibody Drug Conjugate patent exclusively licensed to Curative Biotech from the National Cancer Institute to treat glioblastoma and has joined the company's Scientific and Clinical Advisory Board to help guide the development of his invention into the clinic.

Recent Addition to CEO's Blog on Company Website



Richard Garr, CEO of Curative Biotech, recently added a post on the CEO's Blog entitled, " Sometimes, starting big is the right decision". As noted in the blog, the company has decided to pursue a reformulation of metformin which was licensed from the National Eye Institute for the treatment of wet Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD). Curative expects to file an Investigational New Drug Application (IND) to begin human trials before the end of this year.



