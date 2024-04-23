Curator from IPV Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Curator from IPV to take advantage of the scalability, reliability and agility of Azure to drive hyper-productive content creation in the cloud.

CHICAGO, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IPV today announced the availability of Curator from IPV in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace , an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. IPV customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

Curator enables seamless connectivity between Adobe creatives and their content libraries in the cloud to achieve native cloud editing, collaboration and intelligent media management. This has been meeting the demand from large broadcasters to generate new revenue streams from their media libraries, and from marketing teams within global brands to produce more engaging content to drive increased revenue, while hitting campaign deadlines and reusing media. These benefits will now be brought to Azure customers through streamlined and uninterrupted creative workflows, when the bottlenecks of downloading large media files are bypassed, AI asset search is enabled and global creative collaboration is facilitated.

Daniel Mathew, IPV Chief Revenue Officer added, "The exciting collaboration with Microsoft sees our Curator software being available through the Azure Marketplace for shortened procurement times and rapid deployment, leading to early benefits for our customers".

Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. said, "We're pleased to welcome Curator from IPV to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

