Curavi Health Expands Partnership with Ocean Healthcare Network, Providing Enhanced Care for More Nursing Facility Residents

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to reduce unnecessary hospitalizations for nursing home residents, Curavi Health has expanded its relationship with the Ocean Healthcare Network, implementing its innovative telemedicine platform at Elmora Hills Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Elizabeth, New Jersey. Ocean Healthcare now has five member facilities using this advanced technology-based service.

Curavi's large network of highly skilled physicians, including many geriatric specialists, provides after-hours consultations via telemedicine, using equipment and software designed specifically for the skilled nursing and long-term care environment. With Curavi's platform, physicians can effectively identify acute changes in a resident's condition and intervene in a timely fashion during nights and weekends, when many hospital transfers typically occur.

"In our four existing facilities that use Curavi's telemedicine services, we have seen notable improvements in treat-in-place rates and a decrease in return trips to the hospital," said Joseph Kiernan, Ocean Healthcare's chief strategy officer and senior vice president of network development. "We view our expanded partnership as an opportunity to ensure that as many residents as possible are receiving the right care at the right time, helping to avoid costly and potentially harmful unnecessary transfers to the emergency room."

The Ocean Healthcare Network is a system of independently owned healthcare facilities and services throughout New Jersey committed to maintaining high standards of quality care and client satisfaction.

"Today's technology provides live, interactive communication between the resident, the care provider and a practitioner through the use of secure video at the bedside, allowing patients to receive the care they need from the comfort of their home, in this case, the skilled nursing environment," said Alissa Meade, Curavi's president and chief executive officer. "We are excited to bring this innovative, value-based care to Elmora Hills and to further our partnership with the forward-thinking members of the Ocean Healthcare Network."

Curavi has been providing services to post-acute long-term care facilities for over six years across 15 states, maintaining an approximate 95% treat-in-place rate. Its physicians and providers have cared for over 35,000 patients to date. UPMC Enterprises, the commercialization and innovation arm of UPMC, a $20 billion health care provider and insurer, is the sole investor in Curavi.

