Curavit Clinical Research Appoints Jackie Kent to Board of Directors

Industry's first virtual CRO welcomes industry veteran to help guide its growth trajectory

NEW YORK, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curavit Clinical Research , a virtual contract research organization (VCRO) that specializes in decentralized clinical trials (DCTs) for digital therapeutics (DTx), announced the appointment of Jackie Kent to the Curavit Board of Directors. Ms. Kent is the first external fiduciary, independent life sciences industry veteran member on the Curavit Board.

With more than 30 years of experience in various technology and clinical research roles across the life sciences industry, Kent brings real-world knowledge to Curavit. She spent more than two decades at Eli Lilly and Company, including five years as Lilly's TransCelerate BioPharma representative where she served in various capacities. Later, Kent accepted a position as head of product and then chief customer officer at Medidata. While at Medidata, Kent also served as vice Chairperson (2021) and chairperson (2022) of the Association of Clinical Research Organizations (ACRO).

Today, Kent is working independently to help drive change across the industry, focusing on the Society of Clinical Research Sites' diversity program and sitting on various industry boards.

"Curavit is a rising star backed by brilliant leaders passionate about transforming research using innovative technologies and services, and I'm honored to be part of their continued trajectory," said Kent. "We are at an inflection point where all the good intentions, wishful thinking, and blood, sweat, and tears is yielding real change. It's the pinnacle of my three+ decades of effort to offer my knowledge, experience, and insights to innovators like Curavit and take leaps forward in clinical research."

With the new appointment, the Curavit Board will consist of five directors. Kent's appointment comes just three months after Curavit announced a Series A funding round of $5 million to accelerate its growing portfolio of research in the global DTx market (projected to grow at a CAGR of 31.4% through 2026). The round brings Curavit's total capital raised to more than $8 million. The funding is being used to expand the company's DCT capabilities, partnerships, and market adoption of Curavit's virtual CRO services and platform for prescription and non-prescription DTx trials.

"Curavit is focused on building a leading, sustainable company in the clinical research industry and needs expertise from both our internal management team and independent experts outside of our organization, said Joel Morse, co-founder and CEO of Curavit. "Jackie brings tremendous value with rich and well-rounded experience across big pharma, tech, and at the site level. She has a deep understanding of clinical trial operations from sponsor, site, and software perspectives."

About Curavit

Curavit Clinical Research is a full-service, virtual contract research organization (VCRO), focused on designing and executing digital-first decentralized clinical trials (DCTs). Founded in 2020 by experts with decades of experience in technology and clinical research, Curavit leverages emerging technologies in digital health, cloud computing, and data science to recruit, engage, and monitor diverse patient populations without borders, ultimately bringing trials to patients in the cloud. Curavit's digital-first DCTs improve timelines, reduce costs, yield real-world data, and increase patient access for therapies more effective across representative populations. Visit www.curavitclinicalresearch.com .

