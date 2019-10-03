Curbio Accelerates National Expansion to Meet Strong Demand in Chicago and South Florida

POTOMAC, Md., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio Inc., the tech-enabled renovation company that's transforming the way homeowners prepare their homes for sale, has entered two new markets, Chicago and South Florida, and announced plans for rapid expansion into dozens more cities. Over the next several months, Curbio will expand into Minneapolis, Las Vegas, Boston, Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Charlotte, among other major metropolitan areas.

As the only turn-key pre-sale renovation solution on the market today, Curbio lets home sellers unlock the full profit potential of their property. Although renovated homes sell faster and generate more profit, many sellers opt out of renovation because of the time commitment and stress that accompany typical home renovation projects. Likewise, real estate agents are often reluctant to suggest renovations that might delay time to market and require their oversight. Curbio brings together the people, process, technology and payment terms to eliminate these challenges. The company not only defers all payment until settlement, with no fees or finance charges, but also offers a fast and stress-free renovation experience for Realtors and their sellers.

Unlike the financing options some real estate brokerages now offer for pre-sale home improvements, Curbio handles the renovation itself and is the licensed and insured general contractor on every project it completes. The company specializes in renovations that increase sale price, and its technology platform accelerates the entire renovation process, from the initial estimate to the materials acquisition and project management phases. Curbio completes projects about 60% faster than the average contractor.

"Delaying payment until closing is the easy part," said co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Rick Rudman. "The difficult part—and the part that will truly deliver real value to homeowners – is transforming the renovation process to align with the needs of home sellers. We've built a team with the pre-sale renovation expertise required to actually increase the value of the home. And agents love that Curbio takes care of everything from beginning to end, always focused on quality, speed to market and return-on-investment."

Curbio employs highly rated, full-time general contractors to manage each project, allowing Curbio to control the entire renovation process and deliver the same high-quality customer experience across its markets. Its on-the-ground Project Managers oversee the renovation, including ordering materials, hiring subcontractors, and monitoring project progress. They communicate real-time photo, text, and video updates to homeowners and agents via the Curbio app.

The Curbio platform also includes a proprietary database of pricing data that eliminates the guess work inherent in contractor bids.

"Most contractors set pricing on the fly, based on gut feeling, homeowner budget, or even how busy they are that month," said Rudman. "If homeowners get three proposals, they often come in with three wildly different prices. With Curbio, all customers get the same fair pricing, based on national pricing data from similar projects, adjusted for local markets."

Curbio has quickly become a trusted partner for residential real estate agents across the US and has developed strategic partnerships with major brokerages in its new markets, including Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff in Chicago and The Keyes Company in South Florida.

For more information, visit the company's website, www.curbio.com or call 844-944-2629.

SOURCE Curbio Inc.