Curbio Announces Brokerage Partnership with West + Main Homes

POTOMAC, Md., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio, Inc., the leading fix now, pay when you sell home improvement solution, today announced the addition of West + Main Homes, a real estate brokerage based in Colorado, to its brokerage partnerships program.

"We are so excited to be partnering with West + Main to help their real estate agents and clients get any listing ready for market and sold for top dollar quickly and efficiently," says Olivia Mariani, VP of Marketing at Curbio. "Our partnership with West + Main is going to be a game-changer for Colorado homeowners, who will be able to focus on moving while Curbio handles all the fixes and updates that are needed to get their home in turnkey condition."

Each property listed through West + Main Homes across Colorado will now have access to pre-listing home improvements of any size powered by Curbio, with no payment due until the home sells. Curbio has no project minimums or maximums, making it a perfect solution for any pre-listing updates, from cleaning, decluttering, paint touch-ups and deferred maintenance, to whole-home renovations.

"We've been searching for years for the perfect fix-to-sell partner," said West + Main CEO Stacie Staub. "Curbio has created the truly ideal solution - taking the cost, hassle and limitations out of home improvement for people who want to squeeze every bit of equity out of their homes, with an amazing user experience, an awesome support team, and a true understanding of today's Real Estate market from all points of view."

By partnering with Curbio, West + Main gains the ability to offer their own turnkey pre-sale renovation service with ease. Curbio is a completely customizable solution, making it ideal for real estate agents who are used to having to manage projects and find contractors to complete painting, landscaping, or other updates to sell the home. Curbio's streamlined and modern approach takes the hassle out of home improvement; their team handles everything from start to finish, so that Realtors can focus on growing their business and homeowners can focus on moving.

About Curbio

Curbio is the nation's leading pay-at-closing home improvement solution for real estate agents and their clients. Founded in 2017, the company has set out to transform the process of getting homes move-in ready with its streamlined approach to home improvement. Powered by technology, Curbio has created a one-stop solution for pre-listing home improvements, handling the entire process from start to finish. Curbio is a completely turnkey solution, taking care of all sourcing, project management and communication, and acting as the licensed, insured general contractor on all projects. Curbio makes home improvement accessible and stress-free so that every real estate agent and contractor can grow their business, and every seller can unlock the value in their home. From simple repairs to whole home makeovers, Curbio gets every listing on the market faster and sold for top dollar.

About West + Main Homes

Founded in 2017 and recently recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest-growing companies in the US, West + Main is an independently owned and operated boutique Real Estate brokerage specializing in residential and commercial properties across Colorado, as well as greater Oklahoma City and Central Oregon.

SOURCE Curbio