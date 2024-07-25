Curbio Announces Partnership with National Association of Realtors®

POTOMAC, Md., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio, the leading provider of pre-listing home repairs and improvements, announced its partnership with the National Association of Realtors® (NAR) as its newest partner of NAR REALTOR Benefits®. Representing 1.5 million members across residential and commercial real estate, NAR is America's largest trade association. Through this strategic collaboration, NAR members gain access to Curbio's streamlined home improvement solution, which enables real estate agents to get every listing ready for market with a turnkey approach and a simple pay-at-closing model.

"We are thrilled to partner with NAR, and support even more agents across the nation with our reliable pre-listing home improvement solution," said Olivia Mariani, Chief Marketing Officer at Curbio. "Curbio is the most trusted pay-at-closing contractor for real estate professionals for a reason. We understand that agents put their reputations on the line when recommending partners to their clients. We are dedicated to the agent's success and work hard to complete projects on time and to the highest quality standards."

With Curbio's streamlined home improvement solution, agents can rely on Curbio to handle pre-listing home updates of any scope, providing peace of mind that everything is taken care of including materials, labor, and project management. NAR members will receive free access to Curbio's App, which can be used to build instant home improvement estimates and receive complimentary inspection repair pricing upon uploading a completed home inspection report. NAR members will also receive a free digital floor plan for every proposal they receive from Curbio.

Curbio improves the way real estate professionals get their listings ready for market, offering a transparent and hassle-free approach that integrates excellent customer service with powerful technology. This results in market-ready listings without the usual delays, mishaps, or uncertainties associated with the traditional home improvement process. Curbio's team of home improvement professionals collaborate closely with agents to provide and manage all the work with zero payment due until closing, providing agents with time savings to nurture their sphere and win more listings, not manage projects.

"Partnering with Curbio underscores NAR's commitment to empower Realtors® and enhance the home buying and selling process," said Rhonny Barragan, NAR Vice President of Strategic Alliances. "This collaboration reflects our dedication to equipping NAR members with innovative solutions that cater to the evolving needs of their clients, ensuring a smooth experience for sellers and buyers alike."

Eligible NAR members and their seller clients can receive a complimentary estimate for any pre-listing home improvement project or home inspection report by downloading the Curbio NAR app . NAR members can visit http://www.curbio.com/NAR or download the Curbio NAR app to learn more about the partnership, see full offer details, and get started with their free estimate.

About Curbio

Curbio is the leading provider of home repairs and improvements for real estate agents who are getting listings ready for sale. With a turnkey approach and a simple pay-at-closing model, Curbio specializes in home updates of any size including repairs and cosmetic enhancements like painting, landscaping, and staging to large kitchen and bathroom remodels. Curbio provides and manages all materials and services, freeing agents from frustrating project management so they can focus on nurturing client relationships and growing their business. Curbio's dedicated team of real estate and home improvement professionals provide free, same-day estimates and work hard to finish projects on time and on quality, safeguarding the agent's reputation and crossing the finish line together. Curbio is the dependable repair and services partner that provides agents with peace of mind and time savings, making it a top choice for thousands of leading agents from brokerages including eXp Realty, RE/MAX, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, Compass, National Association of REALTORS®, and Leading Real Estate Companies of the World.

About NAR

The National Association of Realtors® is America's largest trade association, representing 1.5 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries. The term Realtor® is a registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of Realtors® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics.

