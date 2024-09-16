Curbio CEO to Speak at Blueprint in Las Vegas, the Premier Real Estate Innovation, Technology and Investment Conference

POTOMAC, Md., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rick Rudman, CEO of Curbio, the leading pre-listing home improvement company for real estate agents and their clients, will be a featured speaker at the 2024 Blueprint conference in Las Vegas this week. The Blueprint conference sits at the intersection of real estate innovation, technology, and growth. It is the largest, most global event of its kind in real estate. Blueprint's invited speakers are leaders representing the industry's most forward-thinking companies.

Rudman will share insights and technology fueling the growing opportunity for agents and brokers with the latest in fix-first, pay-at-closing home improvement and repair services. Curbio's model removes the roadblocks that have traditionally plagued pre-sales construction: sellers not having available capital for projects, agents having to serve as project managers, and an outdated customer experience.

Rudman will unveil Curbio's proprietary app to an audience of industry leaders and investors. The Curbio app serves as an instant, centralized source for project updates and communication among Curbio, agents and their clients. It uses local market and completed project data along with proprietary technology to create same-day estimates, followed by personalized proposals reflecting the ideal scope and materials for any home.

"Updating homes before listing has historically been a necessary evil for most agents," shared Rudman, who founded Curbio in 2017. "Curbio solves these challenges by providing a simplified experience powered by technology designed specifically for the pre-listing improvement journey. The increasing demand for fix-first, pay-at-closing renovations represents the next growth phase of the real estate industry. I am looking forward to sharing our unique technology and offering with industry leaders at Blueprint."

Blueprint 2024 will be attended by more than 3000 executives and leaders who are shaping the future of the real estate industry, representing trillions of dollars of assets driven by innovators from around the world.

About Curbio

Curbio is the leading provider of home repairs and improvements for real estate agents getting their listings ready for sale. With a turnkey approach and a simple pay-at-closing model, Curbio specializes in pre-listing home updates of any size. Curbio streamlines the fragmented and time-consuming home improvement process into an efficient, full-service experience for agents and their clients thanks to dedicated project managers, in-demand materials, quality work, and proprietary technology. Curbio is trusted by thousands of respected agents and brokers from companies including eXp Realty, RE/MAX, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, Compass, National Association of REALTORS®, and Leading Real Estate Companies of the World. Curbio operates in thirty-five major markets across the country.

