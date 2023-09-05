Curbio CFO Named 2023 HousingWire Insider

POTOMAC, Md., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio, Inc., the leading pay-at-closing contractor for real estate agents and their listing clients, today announces that its CFO, Rebecca Levine, has been named a 2023 HousingWire (HW) Insider. The HW Insider award program recognizes operational all-stars in the real estate industry who are vital to their company's success.

Rebecca has been instrumental in facilitating Curbio's rapid growth, playing a pivotal role in revenue generation, raising capital, and headcount growth. She oversees Curbio's finance, legal and HR functions with an impressive balance of strategic and tactical acumen that have enabled Curbio to become the single largest provider of pay-at-closing pre-listing home improvements in the United States.

"Rebecca has been a key member of Curbio's leadership team since 2018, and she has been an invaluable asset to us. She has enabled Curbio to reach remarkable levels of growth by helping to raise venture capital, driving profitability, enabling headcount growth and so much more. We are proud to have her on our executive team and couldn't be more excited to see her being recognized for her achievements by HousingWire," said Rick Rudman, CEO of Curbio.

Under Rebecca's leadership, Curbio has become one of the less than 1% of companies nationwide to grow from $0 to over $50M in revenue in just five years. She has helped to raise $90M in funding in the past year, and has laid a strategic foundation for Curbio's growth that is both scalable and sustainable.

"I am honored to be named a 2023 HousingWire Insider. Our goal at Curbio is to take the hassle out of pre-listing home improvements and enable real estate agents to succeed. This recognition is a testament to our success as a company, and to the efforts of my exceptional team," said Levine.

The full list of 2023 HousingWire Insiders will be published in the October/November issue of HousingWire Magazine as well as online.

For more information about Curbio, visit www.Curbio.com.

About Curbio

Curbio is the leading pay-at-closing contractor working with real estate agents to get homes ready for sale reliably and without hassle. Curbio has modernized home improvement with an easy-to-use mobile app and five-star project management team that streamlines project work and communication, while eliminating the delays and uncertainties that have made home improvement so frustrating, especially for agents and home sellers. Our turnkey approach and pay-when-you-sell model has made Curbio the most trusted contractor for real estate agents and brokerages nationwide, including eXp Realty, RE/MAX, HomeServices of America, Long & foster, and many more. Curbio operates in more than 60 real estate markets across the US.

