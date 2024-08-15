Curbio Climbs to No. 37 on the Qualified Remodeler Top 500 List for 2024, Advancing Five Spots

POTOMAC, Md., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio , the leading pre-listing home improvement company for real estate agents, is pleased to announce that it has been ranked No. 37 on the Qualified Remodeler Top 500 list for 2024. This marks a significant rise from last year's No. 41 ranking, reflecting the company's ongoing growth and success in the real estate and home improvement industry. Since 1978, the QR TOP 500 has tracked the industry's largest and fastest-growing companies. In 2024, the TOP 500 represented over $20 billion in remodeling sales volume and nearly two million jobs.

"Based on Qualified Remodeler's analysis, the TOP 500 firms tend to share several common attributes, including strong revenues, a commitment to customer service, insightful sales techniques and strong customer loyalty," says Qualified Remodeler owner and editorial director, Patrick O'Toole. "These attributes helped put the firms on this list and contribute to their success."

Curbio specializes in pre-listing home repairs and updates to get homes ready for sale, all while deferring 100% of the project costs for sellers until the sale of the home. Curbio's upward movement in the rankings is driven by its strategic market expansion, new offerings such as pay-at-closing staging and expanded material lines, and ongoing investments in technology. The company continues to make strides in providing a modern and streamlined home improvement experience for real estate agents through the Curbio app , which condenses timelines to get listings on the market quickly while providing peace of mind with on-the-go project tracking and transparency.

"We are honored to be acknowledged once again as the largest and most dependable home improvement company for agents that need a solution for an often stressful process of preparing client homes for sale," said Rick Rudman, CEO of Curbio. "The majority of top real estate agents recommend repairs and updates to ensure homes are ready for a successful listing. Curbio offers a unique service that addresses common challenges such as managing projects, getting clients on board to invest in the repairs, and ensuring work is done on time and on quality by licensed trades. This ranking reaffirms Curbio's role as one of the biggest opportunities for agents to provide significant value to their clients and win more listings."

Curbio continues to lead the industry as the premier provider of pre-listing home improvement services, offering a fully managed, complete solution that has become indispensable to thousands of real estate agents nationwide. The company's pay-at-closing model, combined with its transparent process, responsive service, and high-quality workmanship, has made it the most trusted name in the industry to get listings market-ready.

