Curbio Expands into Daytona Beach, FL with the Ultimate Fix Now, Pay Later Home Improvement Solution

POTOMAC, Md., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio, Inc., the leading pre-listing contractor solution for real estate agents and their selling clients, today announces its expansion into Daytona Beach, FL. With this expansion, Curbio will begin helping Daytona Beach-area realtors and their clients get listings ready for market reliably and sold for top dollar amid an increasingly competitive housing market.

Curbio is a tech-powered home improvement company that partners exclusively with real estate agents to provide pre-listing updates with fix now, pay later terms for their clients. The company works directly with agents to determine what updates will generate the highest ROI for home sellers, and then acts as the licensed and insured contractor on all projects. In utilizing their innovative project management platform, network of five-star contractors and world-class customer success team, Curbio provides its clients with an elevated home improvement experience and enables agents to succeed in winning and selling listings.

"We are excited to be expanding our footprint in the state of Florida even more by bringing our innovative solution to Daytona Beach. At Curbio, our goal is to be a trusted home improvement partner to real estate agents, helping them get all of their listings market-ready with ease," said Olivia Mariani, Chief Marketing Officer at Curbio. "Our solution is exactly what agents need to win listings and sell them for top dollar in the current market. We can't wait to begin partnering with agents in Daytona Beach on all of their pre-listing home improvement projects."

Curbio provides fix now, pay-at-closing terms for pre-listing home improvement projects of all sizes. With no project minimums or maximums, Curbio is a realtor's go-to contractor partner for all of their home improvement needs. Examples of projects that Curbio completes include staging, kitchen and bathroom remodels, landscaping, deep cleaning and decluttering, painting, flooring installation and more.

By expanding into Daytona Beach, Curbio now services a significant portion of the state of Florida, with an existing presence in South Florida, Tampa, Sarasota, Orlando and Jacksonville.

This is the sixth major market expansion for Curbio in 2023, following their launches in St. Louis, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Tucson and Sarasota. Curbio now serves more than 65 markets across the United States.

For more information about Curbio, visit www.Curbio.com.

About Curbio

Curbio is the leading pay-at-closing contractor working with real estate agents to get homes ready for sale reliably and without hassle. Curbio has modernized home improvement with an easy-to-use mobile app and five-star project management team that streamlines project work and communication, while eliminating the delays and uncertainties that have made home improvement so frustrating, especially for agents and home sellers. Our turnkey approach and pay-when-you-sell model has made Curbio the most trusted contractor for real estate agents and brokerages nationwide, including eXp Realty, RE/MAX, HomeServices of America, Long & foster, and many more. Curbio operates in more than 65 real estate markets across the US.

