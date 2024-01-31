Curbio Expands Pay at Closing Home Staging Services, Now Offered in all Markets

POTOMAC, Md., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio, the leading pay at closing contractor for real estate agents, today announces that it is expanding its home staging service to all markets following a successful pilot period and increased demand nationwide. Real estate agents in all markets where Curbio has a presence can now leverage this offering to stage their listings with pay at closing terms for their clients.

Home staging is an essential part of the listing process that has been proven to help sellers achieve a favorable outcome on the sale of their home. According to a report by the National Association of Realtors, 81% of buyers' agents said that staging a home made it easier for a buyer to visualize the property as a future home.

"When buyers walk into a home, they want to be able to imagine themselves living there. Staging makes this possible, while also highlighting the best features of the property. Although its hugely beneficial, many homeowners don't want to invest in home staging, leaving agents to pay out of pocket or forego staging altogether. This is why we're so excited to now be offering it in all of our markets. Like with all services offered by Curbio, our staging has no project minimums or maximums, and sellers don't pay anything until closing," said Olivia Mariani, Chief Marketing Officer at Curbio.

Curbio's physical home staging services includes a team of design experts who strategically place furniture and décor to appeal to potential buyers and accentuate the home's most appealing assets. The process for getting started with staging begins with a complimentary, no-obligation estimate, with customizable packages available depending on the number of rooms that need staging.

Curbio's home staging service is available to real estate agents and their listing clients as a standalone service, or can be added as an additional service to any Curbio project.

To learn more about Curbio's staging services, visit https://curbio.com/types/staging-services/.

About Curbio

Curbio is the leading pay at closing contractor working with real estate agents to get homes ready for sale reliably and without hassle. Curbio has modernized home improvement with an easy-to-use mobile app and five-star project management team that streamlines project work and communication, while eliminating the delays and uncertainties that have made home improvement so frustrating, especially for agents and home sellers. Our turnkey approach and pay-when-you-sell model has made Curbio the most trusted contractor for real estate agents and brokerages nationwide, including eXp Realty, RE/MAX, HomeServices of America, Long & foster, and many more. Curbio operates in more than 65 real estate markets across the US.

SOURCE Curbio