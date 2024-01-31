Curbio Expands Pay at Closing Home Staging Services, Now Offered in all Markets

News provided by

Curbio

31 Jan, 2024, 10:15 ET

POTOMAC, Md., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio, the leading pay at closing contractor for real estate agents, today announces that it is expanding its home staging service to all markets following a successful pilot period and increased demand nationwide. Real estate agents in all markets where Curbio has a presence can now leverage this offering to stage their listings with pay at closing terms for their clients.

Home staging is an essential part of the listing process that has been proven to help sellers achieve a favorable outcome on the sale of their home. According to a report by the National Association of Realtors, 81% of buyers' agents said that staging a home made it easier for a buyer to visualize the property as a future home.

"When buyers walk into a home, they want to be able to imagine themselves living there. Staging makes this possible, while also highlighting the best features of the property. Although its hugely beneficial, many homeowners don't want to invest in home staging, leaving agents to pay out of pocket or forego staging altogether. This is why we're so excited to now be offering it in all of our markets. Like with all services offered by Curbio, our staging has no project minimums or maximums, and sellers don't pay anything until closing," said Olivia Mariani, Chief Marketing Officer at Curbio.

Curbio's physical home staging services includes a team of design experts who strategically place furniture and décor to appeal to potential buyers and accentuate the home's most appealing assets. The process for getting started with staging begins with a complimentary, no-obligation estimate, with customizable packages available depending on the number of rooms that need staging.

Curbio's home staging service is available to real estate agents and their listing clients as a standalone service, or can be added as an additional service to any Curbio project.

To learn more about Curbio's staging services, visit https://curbio.com/types/staging-services/.

About Curbio

Curbio is the leading pay at closing contractor working with real estate agents to get homes ready for sale reliably and without hassle. Curbio has modernized home improvement with an easy-to-use mobile app and five-star project management team that streamlines project work and communication, while eliminating the delays and uncertainties that have made home improvement so frustrating, especially for agents and home sellers. Our turnkey approach and pay-when-you-sell model has made Curbio the most trusted contractor for real estate agents and brokerages nationwide, including eXp Realty, RE/MAX, HomeServices of America, Long & foster, and many more. Curbio operates in more than 65 real estate markets across the US.

SOURCE Curbio

Also from this source

Curbio Announces Brokerage Partnership with HomeSmart

Curbio Announces Brokerage Partnership with HomeSmart

Curbio, Inc., the leading fix now, pay-at-closing home improvement solution for real estate agents, today announced the addition of HomeSmart to its...
Curbio Announces Brokerage Partnership with RE/MAX Gold Nation

Curbio Announces Brokerage Partnership with RE/MAX Gold Nation

Curbio, Inc., the leading pre-listing contractor solution for real estate agents and brokerages, today announced that it has entered into a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Residential Real Estate

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.