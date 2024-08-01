Curbio Lands Spot on Inc. Magazine's Prestigious Inc. 5000 Regionals: Mid-Atlantic List

POTOMAC, Md., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio , the leader in pre-listing home repairs and improvements, celebrates a commendable rank of No. 56 on Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 Regionals: Mid-Atlantic list. This recognition underscores Curbio's dedication to supporting real estate agents in getting homes ready for sale with a simple, fast, and hassle-free experience, with no payment from sellers until closing.

"Recognition by Inc. Magazine is a testament to our mission and dedication to the real estate community," said Rick Rudman, CEO of Curbio. "Real estate agents dedicate valuable time helping clients get their homes ready for sale, often becoming the de facto project manager and dealing with the challenges of home improvements. Our goal is to empower every real estate agent with a reliable and turnkey experience for all pre-listing repairs and updates, so they can invest more of their time building client relationships and growing their business."

Curbio provides real estate agents with a complete, ready-to-go service that includes all materials, labor, and project management for pre-listing updates ranging from small repairs to large-scale renovations. Curbio modernizes the decades-old home improvement process by providing real estate agents with same-day estimates, on-trend materials and finishes, and next-level transparency via regular project updates delivered straight to their phone using the Curbio app . Its pay-at-closing model gives agents a competitive edge to win more listings and better service their clients to achieve the best possible outcome from the home sale.

The Inc. 5000 Regionals list recognizes the fastest-growing companies in the Mid-Atlantic, celebrating Curbio's significant growth and positive impact on the real estate industry in over 50 markets nationwide. This acknowledgment reflects Curbio's business success and its contribution to job creation and economic development in the region.

For more information about Curbio, visit www.curbio.com .

About Curbio

Curbio is the leading provider of home repairs and improvements for real estate agents getting their listings ready for sale. With a turnkey approach and a simple pay-at-closing model, Curbio specializes in pre-listing home updates of any size ranging from minor repairs and cosmetic updates to large-scale renovations. Curbio streamlines the fragmented and time-consuming home improvement process into a seamless experience for agents, providing a complete solution including all labor, materials, and project management. Curbio's dependable and responsive team of local real estate and home improvement professionals provide free same-day estimates, start immediately, and perform high-quality work to get listings on the market quickly and seamlessly, crossing the finish line together. Its pay-at-closing model gives agents a competitive edge to win listings and better service clients, resulting in the best possible outcome for the home sale. Curbio provides complete project transparency via the Curbio app, where agents and their clients can get instant project costs for pre-listing updates and inspection repairs, browse and select materials, view project schedules, communicate with their project manager, and track progress with regular updates delivered straight to their phone. Curbio is the most reliable and efficient pre-listing repair and services provider that provides agents with peace of mind and time savings when getting homes ready to list, making it a top choice for thousands of agents from brokerages including eXp Realty, RE/MAX, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, Compass, National Association of REALTORS®, and Leading Real Estate Companies of the World.

SOURCE Curbio