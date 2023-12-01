Curbio Named to Qualified Remodeler HIP 200 for 2023

POTOMAC, Md., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio, Inc., the leading pre-listing contractor for real estate agents, announced that it has been named to Qualified Remodeler's HIP 200 list for 2023. Qualified Remodeler, a leading publication serving remodelers and home improvement companies in the U.S., ranked Curbio no. 34 of the 200 largest home improvement companies in the country.

Curbio was chosen as a 2023 HIP 200 company by the Qualified Remodeler editorial staff for meeting a set of criteria including installed remodeling dollar volume, total years in business, industry association membership, industry certification, industry awards and community service.

"Curbio is thrilled to be ranked no. 34 on the 2023 HIP 200 by Qualified Remodeler. Curbio works exclusively with real estate agents to complete pre-listing home improvement projects, so to be named the 34th largest home improvement company in the country is a great honor for us. We have set out to modernize home improvement for the real estate industry- this award shows that we're on the right track," said Olivia Mariani, Chief Marketing Officer at Curbio.

Curbio is a tech-powered home improvement company that partners exclusively with real estate agents to get properties ready for market. By leveraging their proprietary technology and world-class customer service team, Curbio helps agents win listings and get them market-ready without the hassle of traditional home improvement.

"Based on Qualified Remodeler's analysis, the HIP 200 firms tend to share several common attributes, including strong revenues, a commitment to customer service, insightful sales techniques and strong customer loyalty," says Qualified Remodeler owner and editorial director, Patrick O'Toole. "These attributes helped put the firms on this list and contribute to their success."

Additional information on the HIP 200 can be found in the November/December 2023 issue of Qualified Remodeler and at www.qualifiedremodeler.com. To learn more about Curbio, visit www.Curbio.com.

About Curbio

Curbio is the leading general contractor working with real estate agents to get homes ready for sale reliably and without hassle. Curbio has modernized home improvement with an easy-to-use mobile app and five-star project management team that streamlines project work and communication, while eliminating the delays and uncertainties that have made home improvement so frustrating, especially for agents and home sellers. Our turnkey approach and fix now, pay later model has made Curbio the most trusted contractor for real estate agents and brokerages nationwide, including eXp Realty, RE/MAX, HomeServices of America, Long & foster, and many more. Curbio operates in more than 65 real estate markets across the US.

