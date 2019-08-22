Curbio Named Winner at NAR's Second Annual iOi Summit Pitch Battle

SEATTLE, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Realtors® announced that Curbio, a presale renovation technology startup company, won the Pitch Battle at NAR's second annual Innovation, Opportunity & Investment (iOi) Summit in Seattle.

Second Century Ventures, NAR's strategic investment arm, hosted the pitch battle which featured a select group of startups focused on developing innovative solutions for the commercial and residential real estate marketplaces. Contestants presented live demos in front of venture capitalists, technology executives, innovators, brokers and real estate professionals to pitch their ideas and help define the future of real estate.

Fourteen finalists competed in the battle live in front of conference attendees and thousands of virtual attendees through livestream. Curbio's pitch was delivered by Vice President of Marketing, Rikki Rogers, who was one of eight women in the battle. Curbio's solution allows agents to drive return on investment for the seller through presale renovation, with the goal of helping the homeowner sell quickly and for the best price possible. Curbio does not get paid until the property completes settlement. Rogers successfully quipped with the judges to illustrate Curbio's innovative model for success.

"Our goal with this competition is to identify and showcase concepts poised to help drive the real estate industry forward," said NAR CEO Bob Goldberg. "This year's finalists are among the best new technology startups for real estate. The iOi Summit Pitch Battle is an exceptional platform for these startups to share their ideas not only with the judges, but also with potential investors, clients and Realtors®."

As the victor – aside from the notable exposure – Curbio also received a prize package which includes $15,000, official Pitch Battle trophy, a booth at 2019 Realtors® Conference & Expo, with an exclusive opportunity to deliver a live demonstration in the NAR Booth Theatre, a forthcoming article featured in Realtor® Magazine and an additional story written by RISMedia.

To see a full list of 2019's 14 finalists, visit nar.realtor/ioi.

