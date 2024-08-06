Curbio, The Leading Pre-Listing Home Improvement Company, Secures Spot on HousingWire 2024 Tech100 List For Third Consecutive Year

POTOMAC, Md., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio , the most trusted home services provider for real estate agents getting listings ready for sale, celebrates its third consecutive inclusion on the HousingWire Tech100 Real Estate list. This achievement represents Curbio's dedication to simplifying the home improvement process for real estate agents through a modern experience.

Curbio is the leading provider of pre-listing repairs and updates, known for its innovative approach to getting homes ready for sale with no payment from sellers until closing. Curbio streamlines the traditionally frustrating home improvement process for real estate agents, managing all aspects of the pre-listing process from same-day estimation to timely project completion. By providing a fully managed and turnkey service, Curbio allows real estate agents to focus on what they do best — selling homes. Recognition by HousingWire underscores Curbio's dedication to providing an efficient and reliable home improvement experience, specifically created for getting homes market-ready.

"Curbio is designed with the real estate agent top-of-mind, providing them with a hassle-free path to get client homes ready for sale," said Rick Rudman, President & CEO of Curbio. "Home improvements often involve dealing with unreliable contractors, quality concerns, and slow timelines, which can be risky and detrimental to both the home sale and the agent's reputation. Curbio is setting a new standard by being the agent's dependable partner and managing the entire pre-listing process for them. Our position on HousingWire's Tech100 list reaffirms our commitment to empowering real estate agents with a seamless and reliable service for pre-sale repairs and updates for every listing."

HousingWire's annual Tech100 program recognizes the most innovative and impactful technology companies in the housing economy. One of the key advancements contributing to the company's success is the development of the Curbio app , which provides real estate agents with immediate, market-specific pricing for pre-listing updates and inspection repairs. With just a few taps, real estate agents can get instant project pricing and convert complex home inspection reports into easy-to-understand summaries with market-specific pricing. Beyond instant pricing, the Curbio app offers real-time project tracking and management, including quick material selections via Curbio's pre-selected catalog of on-trend materials and finishes, detailed schedules, and responsive communication with their dedicated Curbio Project Manager. The app was created to simplify and accelerate the home improvement process, providing complete transparency, peace of mind, and time savings.

"The technology capabilities and solutions that this year's Tech100 winning organizations have developed are an absolute testament to the relentless innovation within the real estate and mortgage technology landscape," said Sarah Wheeler, Editor-in-Chief of HousingWire. "These past few years have been transformative for the industry and these honorees are continuing to bring long-awaited solutions to the challenges that mortgage and real estate professionals have struggled with for decades. Congratulations to all the deserving winners for their outstanding contributions to our ever-evolving industry."

This is Curbio's latest recognition among its list of accolades. The company has been recognized for its success many times over by organizations including HousingWire , Qualified Remodeler , Deloitte , Inc. Magazine and the Washington Business Journal , to name a few.

For more information about Curbio, visit www.curbio.com .

About Curbio

Curbio is the leading provider of home repairs and improvements for real estate agents getting their listings ready for sale. With a turnkey approach and a simple pay-at-closing model, Curbio specializes in pre-listing home updates of any size ranging from minor repairs and cosmetic updates to large-scale renovations. Curbio streamlines the fragmented and time-consuming home improvement process into a seamless experience for agents, providing a complete solution including all labor, materials, and project management. Curbio's dependable and responsive team of local real estate and home improvement professionals provide free same-day estimates, start immediately, and perform high-quality work to get listings on the market quickly and seamlessly, crossing the finish line together. Its pay-at-closing model gives agents a competitive edge to win listings and better service clients, resulting in the best possible outcome for the home sale. Curbio provides complete project transparency via the Curbio app, where agents and their clients can get instant project pricing for pre-listing updates and inspection repairs, browse and select materials, view project schedules, communicate with their project manager, and track progress with regular updates delivered straight to their phone. Curbio is the most reliable and efficient pre-listing repair and services provider that provides agents with peace of mind and time savings when getting homes ready to list, making it a top choice for thousands of agents from brokerages including eXp Realty, RE/MAX, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, Compass, National Association of REALTORS®, and Leading Real Estate Companies of the World.

