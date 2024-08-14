Curbit Announces Collaboration with Microsoft to Deliver Innovative AI Solution to the Restaurant Industry

A leader in restaurant tech collaborates with Microsoft to transform kitchen data into operational excellence

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbit.ai , the restaurant tech company that specializes in cutting-edge capacity management solutions, announced a collaboration with Microsoft to broaden the market reach of its innovative service.

As part of their agreement, Microsoft will provide critical digital infrastructure and state of the art AI and real-time capabilities enabling Curbit to offer enterprise-grade speed of service analysis, accurate guest expectations, real-time order progress and robust kitchen performance and sentiment analytics.

Fran Dougherty, CEO of Curbit, spent 22 years at Microsoft, where he played a pivotal role in Microsoft Azure's platform growth. Dougherty's familiarity with the Microsoft ecosystem and Azure AI contributed to bringing Curbit's new solution to fruition.

"Curbit has consistently been at the forefront of capacity management and guest experience solutions since its inception in 2019," Dougherty said. "Integrating deeply with Microsoft's global infrastructure and Microsoft's enterprise footprint was the obvious next step in our evolution. As we continue innovating and further developing our technology, our collaboration represents a critical step in realizing our vision of powering 100,000 restaurant locations by 2027."

"With Curbit's rapidly expanding footprint in the restaurant ecosystem coupled with its unique solution using Microsoft Azure and Azure AI, this collaboration represents a natural opportunity for Microsoft to support digital transformation in the restaurant industry at scale," said Keith Mercier, General Manager, WW Retail and Consumer Goods.

Curbit solves a pressing problem for restaurant operators and delivery service providers by analyzing real-time speed of service to accurately predict order readiness. The result is fresher food, minimal wait times and streamlined operations. Curbit's real-time data provides insights into kitchen performance, highlighting areas for operational enhancement, like optimization of order flow and fulfillment processes.

Curbit creates innovative AI solutions for the restaurant and hospitality industry. Its unique approach to Capacity Management empowers restaurants to streamline their order flow, eliminate kitchen stress, and provide timely delivery and pickup of fresh food to guests. Curbit simplifies restaurant operations and elevates the overall dining experience.

