Curbside Aims to Curtail $688 Billion in Wasteful Healthcare Spend

Curbside announces modern decision support software designed to decrease excess health spending and improve efficiency among medical organizations, now available via the Curbside Health App .

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research points to clinical waste as a critical driver of excess health spending in the US, accounting for up to $688 billion dollars, which is 16 percent of $4.3 trillion of national health spending as of 2021.*

Curbside Health - offer clinicians the ability to access our platform on their mobile devices

Clinical waste is caused by failures of care delivery, failures of care coordination, and overtreatment, accounting for 5.4–15.7 percent of all health spending in the US.

Failures of care delivery account for 2.7–5.7 percent of total US health spending.

Failures of care coordination account for 0.7–2.1 percent of total US health spending.

Overtreatment accounts for 2.0–8.4 percent of total US health spending.

Curbside's modern decision software decreases spending by allowing organizations to rapidly access the best clinical pathways, add them to your library, and customize them within minutes. So instead of taking a year to make a clinical pathway, costing organizations both time and money, it could be done in a couple of weeks.

This easily customizable tool allows organizations to build clinical logic from scratch, import existing PDFs, Visio or other files for free, use modern drag-and-drop authoring tools to build clinical logic with your team, and customize existing clinical templates to better fit your organization's needs. Benefits to your organization include:

Rapid access to the best pathways or CPGs in the world, allowing organizations to copy them to your library and start customizing them within minutes (no IT resources needed)

Customize community content, build it from scratch or let us import your existing PDFs, Visio or other files for free

community content, build it from scratch or let us import your existing PDFs, Visio or other files for free Integrate clinical logic into your EHR at the point-of-care

clinical logic into your EHR at the point-of-care Advanced analytics to continually improve utilization, quality metrics and operational outcomes

Integrating Curbside's clinical logic into your EHR at the point-of-care with Epic Software therefore reduces waste, curbs excess spending, and allows organizations to offer a better level of care for their patients. Every time.

"The vision for Curbside is that hospitals nationwide are connected to each other in such a way that they share their clinical best practices and their clinical logic, and fully customize it to their own institution so that it's highly relevant, and extremely fast to build and maintain."

— Eric Leroux, MD, MBA, Curbside Co-Founder

Learn more about Curbside or schedule a demo at curbsidehealth.online .

ABOUT CURBSIDE HEALTH

Curbside Health is the modern decision support software designed to provide medical organizations the resources to build a library of world-class clinical content quickly and easily from the larger medical community. Curbside provides clinicians with decision-making support, integrating organization's clinical content directly into the Electronic Health Record (EHR). Curbside believes that by sharing clinical logic, the medical community can create and implement clinical best practices for a better quality of care.

Curbside is reshaping modern healthcare by providing a platform that seamlessly connects organizations to each other, so they can easily share their clinical best practices and clinical logic, yet fully customize it to their own institution in a highly relevant, extremely fast to build and easy to maintain system.

*"The Role Of Clinical Waste In Excess US Health Spending, " Health Affairs Research Brief, June 9, 2022. DOI: 10.1377/hpb20220506.432025

