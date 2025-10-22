CurbWaste Raises $28M to Bring Modern Tech to the Backbone of the American Economy: Independent Waste Haulers

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CurbWaste , the operating system for independent waste haulers, today announced a $28 million Series B funding round, bringing its total funding to $50 million. The round was led by Socium Ventures, a venture and growth investment firm backed by Cox Enterprises, with participation from Flourish Ventures , TTV Capital, B Capital Group, as well as its new quantitative investor, Squarepoint .

Independent waste haulers are often family-run businesses and are the backbone of the American economy, keeping cities and communities running day in and day out. Yet many still rely on outdated or paper-based systems to manage their business. CurbWaste was founded to change that, giving these operators a voice and empowering them to create a shared vision to solve their day-to-day operational pain points. Beyond operational gains, the platform delivers meaningful quality-of-life improvements for business owners and their teams. One particular customer, Melissa Polutta, owner of Trashgurl , previously had to arrive at the office by 3 a.m. every day to dispatch trucks in person. Today, she can work remotely, spend more time with her family, and even take vacations, all while running a more streamlined and profitable operation. CurbWaste now supports 150 haulers across the U.S., from small family businesses to large regional operators.

"We built CurbWaste to level the playing field for haulers, giving them the modern tools they've long deserved to run more efficiently and compete under challenging conditions," said Mike Marmo, CEO and Founder of CurbWaste. "These are family businesses at the heart of their communities. We know they have been outspoken with their waste hauler software wants and needs, and we must continue to listen. With this funding, we can move even faster to build that shared vision of growing their revenue, eliminating cost centers, and focusing on what they do best, servicing their customers."

"CurbWaste is transforming an essential industry that impacts every community in America," said David Yang, Partner at Socium Ventures. "The team is empowering waste haulers with modern, intuitive solutions that make their lives easier, which keep all of our cities cleaner and more efficient."

The waste industry is undergoing a major shift as more haulers move away from paper and outdated systems. The U.S. waste management software market alone was valued at $4.3 billion in 2023 and is expected to nearly double by 2030, with North America leading global adoption. For many independent haulers, these tools are no longer a nice-to-have; they're becoming essential for winning contracts, staying compliant, and delivering the level of service customers expect. CurbWaste's customers, who've modernized, are seeing real benefits like time savings, lower costs, and a stronger competitive position against larger players.

"As one of CurbWaste's earliest customers, it's been incredible to see how far the platform has come," said Sean Bartam, CEO of ADM Waste. "From day one, they've been a true partner, constantly evolving the product to meet our needs and saving us hours of manual work. It's made us inherently better at our business and delivering best-in-class service to customers."

"As a family business, we wanted a partner who understood our world," added Tim Kraemer, President at Tom Kraemer Inc . "CurbWaste doesn't just sell software; they deeply understand our needs and bring an exciting product vision that will uniquely position us to be more strategic in our decision making and scalable in our growth."

The new funding will fuel team growth, go-to-market expansion, and product innovation with a focus on AI tools that tackle real industry challenges. "Our goal is to leverage AI and machine learning to provide the most innovative solutions for our customers, and with this investment, we're poised to develop state-of-the-art machine learning tools specifically designed to address the unique complexities of the waste management industry."

About CurbWaste

CurbWaste is the first end-to-end waste management platform built specifically for independent haulers. Founded by industry veterans, CurbWaste helps operators modernize their businesses, streamline operations, and deliver exceptional service to their customers. With a focus on empowering family-run haulers — the backbone of America's waste management industry — CurbWaste is bringing modern technology to one of the country's most essential sectors. For more information, visit www.curbwaste.com.

