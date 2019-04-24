Curcugen™ Redefines Global Curcumin Market

Curcugen's patent-pending composition base is a novel-source turmeric oleoresin, rather than the 95% standardized curcuminoid material common in the supplement industry. The SELF D™ platform technology optimizes the oleoresin base so that its benefits can be fully realized. Further, it avoids the need to complement the curcuminoids with other, non-turmeric ingredients, or reconstitute it with displaced turmeric ingredients.

In contrast to certain generic curcumin products, Curcugen's unique formulation preserves the original complex of curcuminoids, essential oils, and polar resins within the optimized oleoresin matrix. These naturally occurring constituents help to overcome the absorption issues characteristic of unformulated curcumin. In fact, Curcugen's unique composition optimizes dispersion in beverage formats. In the GI tract, this provides an increased surface area of otherwise clustered curcumin molecules, allowing greater contact with the intestinal lining. The product is among the most concentrated curcumin ingredients on the market — with curcuminoid concentrates at a 50% standard — and maintains a 95% turmeric rhizome base, free from chemical excipients.

Additional unique properties include a self-dispersing mechanism in liquid that allows for a clinical dose in a fluid medium. This makes it suitable for functional foods and ready-to-mix/RTD beverages. As a free-flowing dry ingredient, Curcugen offers endless formulation options, including traditional capsules, gummies, soft chews and oral dispersible formats, among others.

"We believe Curcugen's comprehensive profile will generate significant interest and readily establish itself even in this, the most crowded of curcumin markets, since it overcomes a number of limitations including delivery, potency, bioavailability and its clean-label appeal," says Shavon Jackson-Michel, ND, Director of Medical & Scientific Affairs at Dolcas Tenshi Bioceuticals.

"Curcugen was developed using our patented SELF D™ platform technology," states Somashekara Nirvanashetty, PhD, CEO and co-founder of Olene Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. The company manufactures the Curcugen technology that enhances the natural, whole-food state of curcumin. "It is a truly 'disruptive innovation' sure to redefine the curcumin landscape, allowing Curcugen to emerge as one of the leading curcumin products globally."

While the curcumin industry might appear saturated, recent evaluations of the market actually suggest an expanding market with the prospect of continued thriving growth of 5.5% per year, into at least 2024, according to research by Future Market Insights.i

An extensive clinical study program for Curcugen evaluating safety and efficacy (including GRAS assessment) is being initiated both domestically and internationally. The results of several such studies are expected to be published by the end of this year.

Dolcas has a proven track record of success positioning curcumin products in the global nutraceuticals market, amassing nearly a decade of experience of successful commercialization within the branded curcumin space.

Visit us at Vitafoods 2019 in Geneva, booth #F200

For more information, contact:

Company contact:

Dolcas Tenshi Bioceuticals, Inc.

Dr. Shavon Jackson-Michel

Director of Medical & Scientific Affairs

Tell: 973-347-1958 ext. 217

Email: Info@DTBioceuticals.com

Web: www.dtbioceuticals.com

Press Contact:

NutriPR

Liat Simha

Tel: +972-9-9742893

E-mail: liat@nutripr.com

Website: www.nutripr.com

Twitter: @LiatSimha

i https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2018/09/12/1569878/0/en/Turmeric-Market-to-Witness-a-Significant-Rise-at-a-CAGR-of-5-5-over-2017-2027-Future-Market-Insights.html

SOURCE DolCas Biotech