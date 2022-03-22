Curcumin Market size worth $ 162.3 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 15.9% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The Curcumin Market growth can be attributed to the factors such as wide applications of curcumin in skin care, prevention of ring worms, eye infections, sore skin, bruising, and swelling and among others.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. , March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Curcumin Market" By Application (Cosmetics, Food, Pharmaceuticals), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Curcumin Market size was valued at USD 57.6 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 162.3 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Curcumin Market Overview

The Curcumin Market is projected to expand during the projected period due to higher consumer awareness about healthy living and the use of injurious artificial ingredients in food, medicinal products, and other goods. Moreover, as an outcome of the toxic substances present in personal care products, there is an expanding market for herbal skincare in the cosmetics industry. Cheaper synthetic foodstuff may confine the market, but a large population of health-conscious people trying to adopt a herbal standard of living and natural remedies may be the key driving factor in market growth.

Improved health consciousness, various health benefits of curcumin, and increased competition for organic and natural ingredients have increased the consumption of curcumin in recent years, boosting the Curcumin Market forward. Furthermore, aspects such as leading a healthy life, an increase in demand for organic-based food products and traditional Ayurveda formulations, and advancements in pharmaceutical and beauty products containing curcumin have bolstered the Global Curcumin Market growth. Analysts predict that the cosmetics segment grows steadily as innovative products such as topical applications, face packages, and oils enter the market.

Key Developments

In December 2020 , Synthite Industries has launched a new of NatXtra, a nutritional supplement brand, in the Indian well–being and health market. The product is a composite of vitamin supplements, botanicals, mineral deposits, and bio-actives.

, Synthite Industries has launched a new of NatXtra, a nutritional supplement brand, in the Indian well–being and health market. The product is a composite of vitamin supplements, botanicals, mineral deposits, and bio-actives. In April 2021 , Arjuna Natural Pvt. Ltd. declared the observations of a new study, which found that the company's invented turmeric extract is as beneficial as paracetamol in dipping pain, joint problems, as well as other symptoms of knee osteoarthritis.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Biomax Life Sciences Ltd., Synthite Industries Ltd., Hindustan Mint & Agro Products Pvt. Ltd., Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd., SV Agrofood, Star Hi Herbs Pvt. Ltd, Herboveda India Pvt. Ltd, Hebei Food Additive Co. Ltd., Konark Herbals & Health Care, Helmigs Prima Sejahtera PT, Tri Rahardja PT.

