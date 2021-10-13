Curcumin Market to grow at a CAGR of 10.02%| Therapeutic Properties Propelling the Demand for Curcumin to Boost Growth |17000 + Technavio Reports

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Arjuna Natural Pvt Ltd., Biomax Life Sciences Ltd., Enjayes Spices & Chemical Oils Ltd., Hebei Tianxu Biotech Co. Ltd, Herboveda India Pvt. Ltd., Konark Group, Sabinsa Corp., Star Hi Herbs Pvt Ltd., and Synthite Industries Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The therapeutic properties propelling the demand for curcumin, the increasing demand from cosmetics and personal care applications will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the presence of local and unorganized players will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Curcumin Market 2021-2025 : Segmentation

Application

Pharmaceutical



Food



Cosmetics



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

Curcumin Market 2021-2025 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our curcumin market report covers the following areas:

Curcumin Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Curcumin Market. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Curcumin Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist curcumin market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the curcumin market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the curcumin market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of curcumin market vendors

Curcumin Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.02% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 40.39 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.94 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, India, Germany, Iran (Islamic Republic of Iran), and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arjuna Natural Pvt Ltd., Biomax Life Sciences Ltd., Enjayes Spices & Chemical Oils Ltd., Hebei Tianxu Biotech Co. Ltd, Herboveda India Pvt. Ltd., Konark Group, Sabinsa Corp., Star Hi Herbs Pvt Ltd., and Synthite Industries Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

