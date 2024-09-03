Cure Addiction Now Forum Addresses Latest Advances in Substance Abuse Disorder (SUD) Research

Join us on September 7th to learn about the latest advances in SUD recovery, hear personal stories of rehabilitation and transformation, join interactive Q&A sessions, and network among industry experts.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cure Addiction Now (CAN) will be hosting its semi-annual " CAN Forum & Webinar " at 9:30 am PST on Saturday, September 7, 2024, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, CA. The hybrid event, presented both in person and via webinar, aligns with National Recovery Month and will bring together leading scientists, researchers, and philanthropists in the field of addiction treatment to share groundbreaking insights and innovative solutions at the forefront of the organization's research programs and beyond.

The forum will facilitate discussions that aim to transform the medical approach to Substance Use Disorder (SUD) treatment and mental health research. Moderated by Kurt Rasmussen, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Delix Therapeutics and Chair of CAN's Scientific Advisory Board, the panel will focus on topics ranging from the need for innovation in the treatment of substance use disorders, focused ultrasound neuromodulation as an adjunctive treatment strategy for substance use disorders, and new medications to aid with withdrawal symptoms, among other topics.

Actress and advocate Lisa Vidal, whose heartbreak in losing her son to SUD shaped her advocacy for treatment solutions, will speak to her personal experiences among the Forum's panel. Industry leaders joining Ms. Vidal include:

Cecilia Bergeria, Ph.D., Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Sandra Comer, Ph.D., Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Nancy Davis, CAN Founder and President

Kelly E. Dunn, Ph.D., Johns Hopkins School of Medicine

Jennifer Ellis, Ph.D., Johns Hopkins School of Medicine

Cassandra D. Gipson-Reichardt, Ph.D., University of Kentucky

Christian Hendershot, Ph.D., Keck School of Medicine of USC

Andrew A Herring, MD, PI Bridge Center, Public Health Institute

Adam Kaplin, M.D, Ph.D., Mira1a Pharmaceutical

James J. Mahoney, III, Ph.D., West Virginia University Medicine

Christopher Toombs, Ph.D., DABT, Proniras Corporation

Event Details:

Saturday, September 7, 2024

9:30 am PST

Fairmont Century Plaza

2025 Ave of the Stars, Los Angeles CA 90067

To secure your registration for the complimentary in-person event or webinar, click here .

About Cure Addiction Now

Co-founded by Los Angeles philanthropist Nancy Davis, and her late son, Jason Davis, Cure Addiction Now is a non-profit organization committed to revolutionizing how Substance Use Disorders (SUD) are treated both physically and emotionally. The organization aims to provide individuals struggling with SUD with better tools and accessibility to options and resources to achieve the goal of lasting sobriety. Dedicated to the understanding, treatment, and ultimate cure of substance use disorder, the core focus of the foundation is to fund basic research and its clinical translation through a collaborative program led by the most stellar group of scientists in the field. www.cureaddictionnow.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CUREADDICTIONOW

Instagram: @cureaddictionnow

Twitter: @CureAddNowOrg

