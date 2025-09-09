Cure Alzheimer's Fund Names New Executive Vice President for Research Management

WELLESLEY HILLS, Mass., Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cure Alzheimer's Fund announces that Natasha Hussain, Ph.D., has been named Executive Vice President, Research Management, for the nonprofit organization.

Dr. Hussain will be managing research opportunities and funding for Cure Alzheimer's Fund in her new role. She will be responsible for bringing new ideas and perspectives to managing the research portfolio and partnering with the scientific community to further the nonprofit's mission to prevent, slow or reverse Alzheimer's disease.

Natasha Hussain, Ph.D.

"Dr. Hussain's experience accelerating discovery and innovation in brain health aligns closely with our mission," said Meg Smith, CEO of Cure Alzheimer's Fund. "Her leadership will help strengthen our work and foster collaborations across the scientific community as we continue advancing Alzheimer's research. We are delighted to welcome her to the CureAlz team."

Dr. Hussain brings deep experience advancing neuroscience and cross-disciplinary research initiatives. Most recently, she served as the inaugural Associate Director of the Knight Initiative for Brain Resilience at Stanford University, where she led strategic programming and partnerships to accelerate discovery in brain health and longevity. Prior to Stanford, Dr. Hussain was Scientific Director of the Kavli Neuroscience Discovery Institute at Johns Hopkins University, fostering collaboration between neuroscientists, engineers and data scientists. Earlier in her career, she conducted postdoctoral research at the MIT Picower Institute for Learning and Memory, where she investigated how brain connections adapt to experience, and how disruptions in this process may underlie such disorders as schizophrenia. Dr. Hussain attended McGill University, earning a B.Sc. in biology and environmental science and a Ph.D. in neurology and neurosurgery.

About Cure Alzheimer's Fund

Cure Alzheimer's Fund is a nonprofit dedicated to funding the most promising research to prevent, slow or reverse Alzheimer's disease. Since its founding in 2004, Cure Alzheimer's Fund has provided more than 990 grants to more than 320 of the world's leading researchers across 18 countries, surpassing $230 million in its research program. Its funded initiatives have been responsible for many key breakthroughs in understanding the causes and pathology of Alzheimer's disease. Cure Alzheimer's Fund has achieved a 100% perfect score and a Four-Star rating for 13 consecutive years from Charity Navigator. Cure Alzheimer's Fund also received a Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid, formerly known as GuideStar. Our Board of Directors, Trustees and a core group of other donors direct their donations to our overhead expenses so that 100% of general donations go to our research program. For more information, visit CureAlz.org.

