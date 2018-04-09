Cure Alzheimer's Fund Working with FACT Goods to Help Fund Research into Alzheimer's Disease

The mission of FACT Goods, founded in November 2017 and launched in January 2018, is to offer products emblazoned with positive messages that help to fund charities focused on research and otherwise trying to Find A Cure Today (FACT). The company was founded by two friends, Antonella Pisani and Scott Laverty, who were inspired after Scott successfully battled Lymphoma in 2017. As they shared their idea with other friends, they were asked to include charities that focus on Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, in addition to supporting cancer research and other causes. When customers check out their website, they have the ability to select the research area they wish to support.

"We are excited to be working with Cure Alzheimer's Fund, especially because the work they do goes directly to funding research, and that was important to us," said Pisani. "We know that when individuals struggle with Alzheimer's disease, so too does their whole family. FACT Goods products are designed to help those families and their loved ones find a collective strength in dealing with the disease."

In 2017, Cure Alzheimer's Fund distributed $15.7 million in research grants to scientists around the world. The Wellesley-based non-profit saw growth in research spending last year, both in terms of the research dollars expended and number of projects funded. A total of 67 projects were distributed throughout the year. Since its founding in 2004, Cure Alzheimer's Fund has surpassed $67 million in research spending and funded more than 300 projects.

"We are grateful to FACT Goods for selecting Cure Alzheimer's Fund as one of the charities to which they will donate their proceeds," said Tim Armour, president and CEO of Cure Alzheimer's Fund. "Alzheimer's disease is terrible for those who are afflicted with it as well as their friends and families. The donations from FACT Goods will go a long way to advancing important research into the disease."

Alzheimer's is the sixth leading cause of death in the US and is the country's most expensive disease, with care for it and other forms of dementia costing more than $250 billion this year. There are currently 6 million people in the U.S. with Alzheimer's and nearly 50 million worldwide, and this is expected to triple in the next 30 years.

About Cure Alzheimer's Fund

Cure Alzheimer's Fund is a non-profit dedicated to funding the most promising research to prevent, slow or reverse Alzheimer's disease. Since its founding in 2004, Cure Alzheimer's Fund has contributed over $67 million to research, and its funded initiatives have been responsible for several key breakthroughs – including the groundbreaking "Alzheimer's in a Dish" study. Cure Alzheimer's Fund has received a perfect score of 100 percent regarding its overall financial health from Charity Navigator and a four star rating from the organization for five consecutive years. With 100 percent of funds raised going directly to research, Cure Alzheimer's Fund has been able to support some of the best scientific minds in the field of Alzheimer's research. For more information, please visit https://www.curealz.org/

About FACT Goods

FACT goods is a new brand setting out to raise money and awareness for charities determined to Find a Cure Today (FACT) for cancer, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, autism, spinal cord injuries and other illnesses. Founded in 2017, the company donates a quarter of its proceeds to charity through sales of positive, inspirational and faith-based clothing & accessories. In addition to raising money for research, they are also on a mission to empower individuals, no matter what type of battle they are fighting. For more information, please visit https://www.factgoods.com

