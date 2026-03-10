Cure and Women's Health Horizons Host Power of X Summit March 18-19 to Accelerate Investment and Innovation in Women's Health

Register for The Power of X: Women's Health Innovation Summit

"We are seeing a powerful shift in women's health—from awareness to action," said Seema Kumar, CEO of Cure. "Power of X is about bringing together the leaders across science, medicine, investment, and policy who are building the next generation of solutions that will transform health outcomes for women and, ultimately, for everyone."

Jason Clark, CEO and Founder of Women's Health Horizons, added: "At Women's Health Horizons, we take an international perspective, guided by our global advisory board across multiple therapeutic areas. Through our conferences, we bring together leaders from across the women's health ecosystem. It is incredibly encouraging to see the growing momentum in the sector. Meaningful progress in women's health will only be achieved through strong collaboration, and partnerships like this enable us to unlock real value for the communities we serve.

As our organization continues to evolve, we are also excited to announce the launch of two new initiatives on the Power of X stage: the WHH Media Platform and the WHH Talent Division, building on the deep networks and relationships we have developed across the women's health landscape. We look forward to supporting innovation, connecting leaders, and advancing opportunities that will drive lasting impact in women's health worldwide. We would be delighted to connect with you online or at one of our upcoming conferences."

Sponsors of the Summit include Calla Lily Clinical Care, DCF Group, Endo Excision for All, Grow Therapy, Heart-Tech Health, Mamaya Health, OhmBody, and Organon. Additional supporters include AOA Dx, Biotech Vendor Services, Inc., Catalytic Impact Foundation (CIF), Cancer Vaccine Coalition (CVC), Magee-Womens Research Institute, NewYorkBio, Women in Bio (WIB), and Women's Health Advocates (WHA).

CIF Catalytic Innovation Prize to award up to $100K per winning startup for Innovative Women's Health Solutions

A centerpiece of the Summit is the Catalytic Impact Fund (CIF) Catalytic Innovation Prize which awards equity investment prizes ranging from $50,000 to $100,000 via an on-site pitch competition on March 18 to support early-stage startups that address a disease or condition that affects women exclusively, disproportionately, or differently.

Power of X Summit: Hear Directly from Operators and Connect with Investors, Innovators, Industry, Policy, and Practitioner Thought Leaders

As noted in an exclusive pre-Summit event in the Cure Membership Community, interest in the women's health has grown, and industry leaders emphasize that successful innovation requires the same proof signals investors expect in any healthcare category: strong clinical evidence, clear regulatory pathways, and sustainable reimbursement models. The two-day Power of X Summit will showcase companies whose founders and investors are generating these investable signals and translating promising science into scalable healthcare solutions.

Building on the momentum of the 2025 Summit, which welcomed more than 60 speakers and over 200 attendees, the 2026 Power of X will gather senior innovators, entrepreneurs, investors, healthcare professionals, policymakers, academics, and non-profit leaders committed to women's health.

The 2026 Summit lineup of more than 60 speakers includes Bayo Curry-Winchell, MD, Founder and Host of the Beyond Clinical Walls podcast, and Jennifer Mieres, MD, author of multiple books on women's health and producer of several documentaries including the Emmy-nominated A Women's Heart.

Additional speakers include Rashmi Raghavendra, serial entrepreneur and CEO of Dionysus, whose March 3, 2026, Ted Talk "What Dying Taught Me About Life," spotlights her mission to redesign what strength, leadership, and worthiness mean for women today, and Piraye Beim, PhD, CEO of Celmatix, which announced March 3, 2026, that its women's health discovery portfolio was acquired by specialty pharmaceutical company Gedeon Richter Plc.

The agenda features leaders advancing investment, commercialization and equitable access, including Richard Lipkin, Founder and Co-Chair, CIF; Esther Dyson, Entrepreneur and Author; and Rachel Butler, President, CIF.

The conference discussions will focus on innovative technologies, devices, and therapies, and healthcare coverage, reimbursement, and delivery.

Power X Exclusives for Cure Members

The Power of X Summit extends beyond the two-day summit to drive real impact. It is just one of the events available to Cure's year-round membership community. Cure members have exclusive access to opportunities for ongoing collaboration with fellow Cure members to co-create partnerships, projects, and action plans and be able to view full recordings of the sessions. Power of X attendees will receive a two-month free Cure membership trial.

The Power of X Summit, as part of the change reshaping women's health, builds on a connected series of global convenings, including Cure's Power of X at Davos and Women's Health Horizons' gatherings in Boston and London, to bring that momentum forward. By convening investors, innovators, and policy leaders, the 2026 Power of X Summit aims to transform decades of awareness into the next generation of breakthroughs improving health outcomes for women worldwide.

About Cure.

Cure is a premier healthcare innovation ecosystem headquartered in New York City, with a mission to accelerate cures by helping health innovators develop their groundbreaking products and services from concept to commercialization. Cure's thriving NYC campus includes state-of-the-art research and business facilities, and its digital ecosystem serves as the go-to resource for health innovators. Its dedicated content hub offers expert-driven insights, resources, mentoring, networking, and business services. The on-campus Cure Collaboration Residency companies include startups and established enterprises. Cure also hosts and convenes flagship events and conferences, bringing together thought leaders from across sectors in its premium venues, including an education center, conference center, and an iconic rooftop. For more information, please visit wewillcure.com.

About Women's Health Horizons

Women's Health Horizons is the only global women's health conference series guided by a Strategic Advisory Board of world-renowned leaders, each bringing decades of expertise across research, clinical care, industry, investment, policy and advocacy. This breadth and depth of insight enables Women's Health Horizons to curate the most compelling and innovative programme in the field, cutting across therapeutic areas to address the full spectrum of women's health across the lifespan.

Women's Health Horizons was created to accelerate better health outcomes for women globally. By joining an upcoming summit in person, participants become part of a powerful community shaping the future of women's health — because every voice and perspective matters. For more information, please visit www.whhwomenshealthhorizons.com.

