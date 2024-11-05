CURE Auto Insurance CEO Eric S. Poe Headlined CEO Breakfast As Winner of 2024 Philadelphia100®

PRINCETON, N.J. and DETROIT, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CURE auto insurance, a not-for-profit provider of private passenger automobile insurance, has been named a winner of the 2024 Philadelphia100® - an annual recognition awarded to the fastest growing, privately held companies in the Philadelphia region. The Princeton-based insurer has grown from $85 million in 2022 to more than $144 million in 2023 with 450+ employees call centers in Princeton and Detroit plus four others in Texas, Ghana, Philippines and Mexico. Within one year CURE has nearly doubled its revenues and increased its customer base from 75,000 to over 150,000 households creating an affordable option to thousands. Such growth is a hallmark of the merit-based program which according to the Philadelphia100® Forum states, "What started as an idea to bring recognition to our region has emerged as a new standard – a standard of excellence."

Eric S. Poe, Esq., CPA, CEO, CURE Auto Insurance

To kick off the celebration, CURE CEO and first-time honoree, Eric S. Poe, Esq., CPA, headlined the Philadelphia100® CEO Breakfast on Wednesday, September 25th and discussed how it all began, the toughest challenges and surviving in a highly competitive car insurance market. Poe was joined by Philadelphia sports analyst and former Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Philadelphia Phillies, Ruben Amaro, Jr. The interactive fireside chat dove deep into the business strategy behind CURE's transition from a family-owned business to where it is today and Poe's vision for what lies ahead.

Said Poe regarding this recognition, "It is an honor to have received this award and it is a true testament of the hard work of our entire team who tirelessly go above and beyond amid remarkable growth – something that is not always easy." He went on to say, "Being asked to share our story and sit amid a room with my peers who too are being honored was humbling especially as a first-time awardee. It was a lively 'chat' and I enjoyed answering all the curve balls Ruben and others threw my way."

ABOUT CURE

Headquartered in Princeton, N.J., CURE auto insurance was heralded as the "cure" for the auto insurance no-fault crisis in New Jersey when it was founded in 1990. Specializing in no-fault insurance markets, CURE auto insurance insures over 85,000 vehicles and is licensed to do business New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan. More information can be found at cure.com or by calling 800-535-CURE.

ABOUT PHILADELPHIA100® FORUM

The Philadelphia100® Forum is the membership organization where Philadelphia100® CEO winners and other growth-oriented leaders meet for meaningful connections, peer learning, and new opportunities. For more information, visit philly100.org.

SOURCE CURE Auto Insurance