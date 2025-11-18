Cure Blindness Project Launches 2025 Holiday Gift Catalog: Meaningful Gifts That Save Sight

NORWICH, Vt., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tired of holiday gifts that end up forgotten or discarded? This season, Cure Blindness Project, a global leader in eliminating avoidable blindness, offers a more meaningful alternative with its 2025 Holiday Gift Catalog. Packed with impactful gifts - many under $100 - the catalog makes it easy to give presents that truly transform lives by restoring sight and supporting eye care in underserved communities around the world.

Each purchase directly supports Cure Blindness Project's mission to deliver high-quality eye care where it's needed most. Donors receive an e-card upon purchase, with traditional cards available upon request - making it a thoughtful, sustainable, and hassle-free gift option.

The catalog features a range of meaningful gifts, including:

Eye Exams for 10 Children - Restore vision for just $20.

- Restore vision for just $20. Training for Ophthalmologists - Support residencies and programs that build local capacity and skilled eye-care professionals.

- Support residencies and programs that build local capacity and skilled eye-care professionals. Infrastructure and Equipment - Provide critical tools and facilities that enable quality eye care.

- Provide critical tools and facilities that enable quality eye care. Surgical Outreaches - Fund life-changing surgeries and post-operative care.

- Fund life-changing surgeries and post-operative care. Blindness Prevention - Support initiatives that target preventable eye conditions and promote eye health education.

"A gift from the Cure Blindness Project's catalog is more than a present - it's a legacy," said K-T Overbey, CEO of Cure Blindness Project. "Restoring sight transforms lives, improving physical, emotional, and economic well-being."

A recent study unveiled at the United Nations in September revealed that every $1 invested in eye health yields a $28 return in low- and middle-income countries - unlocking potential and productivity for those whose sight is restored.

Cure Blindness Project currently works in more than 30 countries across South Asia, sub-Saharan Africa, and South America, bringing quality eye care to those who would otherwise go without.

Give the gift of sight this holiday season - shop the Cure Blindness Project's 2025 Holiday Gift Catalog at: https://gift.cureblindness.org/

About Cure Blindness Project

Founded as Himalayan Cataract Project, Cure Blindness Project today celebrates 30 years of restoring sight. This singular mission expanded from its origins in Nepal to 30 countries with high-quality eye care, education, and world-class eye care infrastructure. Together with partners, Cure Blindness Project has provided over 1.84 million sight-restoring surgeries and provided screening and basic care to over 19.1 million people. Learn more at: www.cureblindness.org.

